Readers' Choice 2019 Best Used Car Dealership: Archibald’s

For the past 19 years, the team at Archibald’s has been helping their customers enjoy every mile.

Owner Danny Archibald said Archibald’s was founded on providing a better used car buying experience. Though he said it helps that he and his team are “super picky about what we sell,” and offer the lowest prices in town, Archibald said their dealership’s success is thanks to their no-pressure, no sleight of hand customer service approach. “We treat people the way we want to be treated always, no matter what,” he said.

Apparently, it’s working for them; Archibald said 46 percent of their customers are repeat buyers, a number he said is unheard of in the industry. “It means we’re held to a higher standard, but that motivates us to find ways to shine and continue to ask how we can differentiate ourselves from the typical car dealership.”

1. Archibald's

6902 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-737-1199

www.archibalds.net

2. McCurley Integrity Dealerships

1230 N. Autoplex Way, Pasco

509-547-5555

www.billmccurley.com

3. Excalibur Auto Group

8201 W. Clearwater Ave, Kennewick

509-783-2351

www.excaliburautogroup.com