Readers' Choice 2019 Best Veterinarian: VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital

The staff at VCA Meadow Hills & VCA Meadow Hills South. Courtesy photo

The animal hospital can be a frightening place for a pet, but VCA Meadow Hills wants to make it less stressful.

That’s why all of the VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital’s staff and doctors spent the past year training as part of the Pet Fear Free Initiative. From peanut butter popsicles to whipped cream cups to pheromone-scented blankets, they try to make each animal comfortable.

It’s that level of care for people and their pets that led VCA Meadow Hills to be picked as the best veterinarian.

The initial location at 8802 W. Gage Boulevard opened its doors in 1995, and was joined in 2009 by a Southridge location on 3711 Plaza Way. Led by medical directors Dr. Laura Serreyn, Dr. Brynne Lyle and Hospital Administrator Brian Conrad, they credit a dedicated and educated staff for their success.

Along with trying to make pets more comfortable, the hospitals have tried to make it easier for people. Both locations are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

They also introduced CareClub, a wellness plan, that offers unlimited doctor exams, options for preventative care and access to a veterinarian by text at any time. They also have their own app, MyVCA, which allows people to schedule appointments, check on medications and get health care reminders.

“Our goal is to offer the latest and most advanced veterinary care in a welcoming and relaxed environment for both our clients and their pets,” Conrad said. “Our educated and accommodating staff will be there for you during the celebration and the goodbyes.”

The original Gage Boulevard location can be reached at 509-783-0399. The Plaza Way location can be reached at 509-735-0397.

