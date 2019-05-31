Readers' Choice 2019 Best Flooring Store: Cost Less Carpet

Cost Less Carpet has been serving the Tri-Cities area since 1993. Courtesy photo

Cost Less Carpet was born in Pasco in 1993 when Randy Rupp bought 200 rundown apartment units. Rupp bought new carpet direct from Georgia manufacturers where much of the world’s carpeting is produced. He soon realized the local commercial demand for carpeting and decided to set up shop.

For 26 years, Cost Less has provided this corner of the Northwest an unmatched variety of high quality flooring, countertops, and backsplashes. Cost Less carries their selection of vinyl, laminate, hardwood, natural stone, tile, area rugs and more in-house, as opposed to relying on samples to sell product.

The Cost Less team strives to go above and beyond not only to obtain the materials customers seek but also to provide the best price. Known for their willingness to match or beat competitors’ prices, the Cost Less team is also known for taking the time to get to know their customers’ individual needs.

1. Cost Less Carpet

☆ 7x winner! ☆

1925 SE Fowler St., Richland

509-737-0547

2521 W. Court St., Pasco

509-544-9686

costlesscarpetrichland.com

2. Luke’s Carpet & Design Center

8438 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-737-1023

lukescarpetanddesigncenter.com

3. Great Floors

7220 W. Okanogan Pl., Kennewick

509-491-5100

www.greatfloors.com