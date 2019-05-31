Readers' Choice 2019 Best Furniture Store: Walker’s Furniture & Mattress

Walker’s Furniture has 14 locations across the Northwest, including their Kennewick store. Courtesy Walker’s Furniture

Walter’s Furniture opened its first store in Spokane in 1980 and a location in Kennewick in 1985.

Founder Mark Walker says, “A lot has changed since the ‘80s, but quality and customer satisfaction are still our top priorities.”

Now boasting 14 locations throughout the Inland Northwest, Walker’s Furniture is able to buy in large quantities at discount prices, so it can pass the savings along to customers. “This also helps us to keep our floors stocked so that customers can get their furniture right away,” Mark says.

Walker’s Furniture and Mattress is now one of the largest mattress retailers, displaying over 40 different styles of mattresses with all the newest sleep technologies. Also, customers can enjoy their new 365-Day Comfort Guarantee, ensuring they will end up with the right mattress. Employees are trained and educated to become “Mattress Experts” ready to assist customers in finding that ideal mattress.

“Nothing contributes better to overall health than a good night’s sleep,” he says.

When asked about increased competition from e-commerce companies, Mark said, “We’ve felt little or no effect from them so far. We keep a very close eye on our pricing to make sure we’re offering the best values. We have worked extremely hard to ensure our customers are receiving an exceptional shopping experience from start to finish.”

Walker’s Furniture has accomplished much in its 39 years, going from a single store that specialized in unfinished oak furniture to expanding to include a comprehensive inventory, including home furnishings for every room in the home as well as mattresses.

1. Walker’s Furniture & Mattress

☆ 7x winner! ☆

205 N. Morain St., Kennewick

509-374-9773

www.walkersfurniture.com

2. Mor Furniture

1430 Tapteal Dr., Richland

866-466-7435

www.morfurniture.com

3. Ennis Fine Furniture

1895 Fowler St., Richland

509-783-7471

ennisfurniture.com