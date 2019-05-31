Readers' Choice 2019 Best Garden Center/Nursery: Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center

From rock to plants and fairy gardens, there's something for everyone at Beaver Bark. Courtesy photo

What started with one pile of bark 26 years ago has blossomed into the year-round, full-service garden center known today as Beaver Bark. “We try to do it all,” said manager Jackie Bobbett. Being open year-round, Beaver Bark’s offerings change with the seasons and holidays.

Beaver Bark remains a family-owned and -run operation, selling everything from plants to garden décor and supplies, to over fifty different bulk materials such as decorative rock, soils and amendments, sand, gravel, flagstones, and of course, bark. It even rents out towable, by-the-yard concrete-mixing buggies. In essence, Beaver Bark has on-hand just about anything one might need to bring that dream yard to life.

“Our specialty is probably the staff,” said Bobbett. “It’s what sets us apart from everyone else. They’re very knowledgeable … It’s the place to go if you want great customer service and the right answers the first time.”

1. Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center

607 Aaron Dr., Richland

509-946-1000

beaverbark.com

2. Job’s Nursery

4072 Columbia River Rd, Pasco

509-547-4843

www.jobsnursery.com

3. Wood’s Nursery & Garden Store

2615 Van Giesen St., Richland

509-943-1926

www.woodsnursery.biz