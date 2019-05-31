Readers' Choice
2019 Best Grocery Store: Yoke’s Fresh Market
With four locations in the Tri-Cities, this whole foods grocery store really has it all. From our region’s finest wines that they proudly showcase to the hand-made artisan soaps that greet you at the entrance, Yoke’s Fresh Market is the winner for the third year in a row for Best Grocery Store.
“We are honored to win the People's Choice Award. We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Tri-Cities community and to have been voted best grocery store again this year,” said Steve Beckman, store manager.
Not only does Yoke’s Fresh Market have the most cheese-lover’s cheese imaginable, its stores also carry Cougar Gold, one of our region’s top-selling cheeses, Go Cougs! But what really seems to get people’s attention is the produce section. It’s bright and its layout pops like contemporary art; it really does have a zen garden vibe but it’s edible.
1. Yoke’s Fresh Market
1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick
4905 N. Road 68, Pasco
454 Keene Road, Richland
1401 Bombing Range Road, West Richland
2. WinCo Foods
4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-783-1997
101 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-942-1557
www.wincofoods.com
3. Fred Meyer
2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick
509-735-8700
101 Wellsian Way, Richland
509-943-8340
www.fredmeyer.com
