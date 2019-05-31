Readers' Choice 2019 Best Grocery Store: Yoke’s Fresh Market

Yoke’s Fresh Markets set a high standard for fresh foods and happy employees. Courtesy photo

With four locations in the Tri-Cities, this whole foods grocery store really has it all. From our region’s finest wines that they proudly showcase to the hand-made artisan soaps that greet you at the entrance, Yoke’s Fresh Market is the winner for the third year in a row for Best Grocery Store.

“We are honored to win the People's Choice Award. We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Tri-Cities community and to have been voted best grocery store again this year,” said Steve Beckman, store manager.

Not only does Yoke’s Fresh Market have the most cheese-lover’s cheese imaginable, its stores also carry Cougar Gold, one of our region’s top-selling cheeses, Go Cougs! But what really seems to get people’s attention is the produce section. It’s bright and its layout pops like contemporary art; it really does have a zen garden vibe but it’s edible.

1. Yoke’s Fresh Market

1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick

4905 N. Road 68, Pasco

454 Keene Road, Richland

1401 Bombing Range Road, West Richland

www.yokesfreshmarkets.com

2. WinCo Foods

4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-1997

101 Columbia Point Dr., Richland

509-942-1557

www.wincofoods.com

3. Fred Meyer

2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick

509-735-8700

101 Wellsian Way, Richland

509-943-8340

www.fredmeyer.com