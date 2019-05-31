Readers' Choice
2019 Best Hardware Store: Ace Hardware
It’s back to the top of the list for Griggs Ace Hardware. The company has swept the People’s Choice awards for best hardware store for seven years.
It’s probably because of the Grigg family’s longstanding community roots and dedication to the area. They first set up shop 80 years ago, opening a department store that eventually partnered with Ace Hardware in 1969. The company has been in the family for four generations and has expanded and relocated many times since it first opened.
Two years ago, the company nearly doubled the size of its Richland location — taking over the former space occupied by Hastings Entertainment after it closed. And they are looking to expand it again into some unused space.
“Since we’re locally owned, we’re able to adapt and do things that the community wants, whereas big boxes can’t do that,” said owner Charlie Grigg.
Grigg says, “Being small and local means we can add and improve our selection, and we are doing that almost daily!” “And we want to thank our fantastic customer base for their support and helpful suggestions!”
1. Ace Hardware
☆ 7x winner! ☆
801 W. Columbia St., Pasco
1415 George Washington Way, Richland
103 Keene Road, Richland
2831 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
acetricities.com
2. The Home Depot
3910 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick
509-582-6697
2855 Duportail St., Richland
509-627-0111
www.homedepot.com
3. Lowe's Home Improvement
1020 N. Colorado St., Kennewick
509-736-4151
4520 N. Road 68 Pasco
509-546-7600
lowes.com
