Readers' Choice 2019 Best Hardware Store: Ace Hardware

It’s back to the top of the list for Griggs Ace Hardware. The company has swept the People’s Choice awards for best hardware store for seven years.

It’s probably because of the Grigg family’s longstanding community roots and dedication to the area. They first set up shop 80 years ago, opening a department store that eventually partnered with Ace Hardware in 1969. The company has been in the family for four generations and has expanded and relocated many times since it first opened.

Two years ago, the company nearly doubled the size of its Richland location — taking over the former space occupied by Hastings Entertainment after it closed. And they are looking to expand it again into some unused space.

“Since we’re locally owned, we’re able to adapt and do things that the community wants, whereas big boxes can’t do that,” said owner Charlie Grigg.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grigg says, “Being small and local means we can add and improve our selection, and we are doing that almost daily!” “And we want to thank our fantastic customer base for their support and helpful suggestions!”

1. Ace Hardware

☆ 7x winner! ☆

801 W. Columbia St., Pasco

1415 George Washington Way, Richland

103 Keene Road, Richland

2831 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

acetricities.com

2. The Home Depot

3910 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick

509-582-6697

2855 Duportail St., Richland

509-627-0111

www.homedepot.com

3. Lowe's Home Improvement

1020 N. Colorado St., Kennewick

509-736-4151

4520 N. Road 68 Pasco

509-546-7600

lowes.com