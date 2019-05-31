Readers' Choice 2019 Best Jewelry Store: Van’s Jewelry

Trang and Luoc Van Ngyuen, owners of Van's Jewelry. Courtesy photo

Luoc and Trang Van Nguyen are no strangers to being named the top jewelers in the Tri-City region.

After dropping to second place in 2018, Van’s Jewelry is back on top in the People’s Choice awards this year.

That gives Van’s the top spot six of seven years as this area’s top jewelry store.

Luoc says they’re celebrating their 35th year in the business too.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Very humble, Luoc says, “I think people like us. We work hard – really hard.”

Luoc came to the U.S. from Vietnam shortly after the end of the Vietnam War in 1973, with barely a dime in his pocket.

But through his tenacity and diligence, his efforts paid off.

He developed a passion for jewelry making while working at McVicker’s in Richland, which inspired him to open his own shop.

Trang, also an immigrant from Vietnam, came into Luoc’s shop one day with a piece of jewelry needing repair, and the rest is history.

Today, the store carries an impressive array of high-end, high-quality products from venerable brands. They are well known for their diamonds.

“We stock only the highest quality,” Luoc asserted.

Their custom design work is also a unique facet of the business, which Luoc has a particular passion for.

“He loves to see happiness on the customer’s face when they look at their piece,” Trang said.

It’s a fast turn-around too — usually only one or two days.

That includes jewelry repair, or replacing batteries in watches.

While the couple won’t be doing this forever (they hope family will take over one day), they’re not ready to step away just yet.

“I like to work,” said Luoc. “And I love the people.”

And the people love him and his family.

1. Van’s Jewelry

3120 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-783-9861

2. Jewelry Design Center

1350 N. Louisiana St., Ste. A, Kennewick

509-579-0456

www.jewelrydesigncenter.com

3. Touchstone Jewelers

5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-2405

touchstonejewelers.net