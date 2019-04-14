Rising flood waters collapse Umatilla pedestrian bridge

Umatilla County Sheriff's Office

Rushing flood waters have partially collapsed a pedestrian walking bridge in Umatilla.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies are warning people to stay away from the damaged bridge over the Umatilla River near Umatilla High School.

“We do not want to see anyone get hurt,” said the agency’s Facebook post.

Officials say anyone getting to close could be charged with trespassing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Also, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized an incident management team (IMT) to support ongoing efforts in response to flooding in the Pendleton area.

Sheriff’s deputies say residents can sign up for emergency updates by going to www.pendleton.or.us and clicking on the blue “Alert Sense” icon.

Several rivers, including McKay Creek and the Walla Walla River, in Umatilla County have been at or near flood stage since Wednesday. Ukiah declared a state of emergency last week.

The Office of State Fire Marshal late Saturday received a request from the Oregon Emergency Response System to send the incident team to the area to unify with the city of Pendleton, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and help with responses to flooding issues, said a news release.

The OSFM’s “Green team” arrived in Pendleton at 1 p.m. Sunday.

They will support efforts to address sewer back ups and health concerns, public safety and evacuation issues if needed, said the release.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Pendleton Convention Center.