Homepage

Rising flood waters collapse Umatilla pedestrian bridge

By Tri-City Herald staff

Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
Umatilla, Ore.

Rushing flood waters have partially collapsed a pedestrian walking bridge in Umatilla.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies are warning people to stay away from the damaged bridge over the Umatilla River near Umatilla High School.

“We do not want to see anyone get hurt,” said the agency’s Facebook post.

Officials say anyone getting to close could be charged with trespassing.

Also, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized an incident management team (IMT) to support ongoing efforts in response to flooding in the Pendleton area.

Sheriff’s deputies say residents can sign up for emergency updates by going to www.pendleton.or.us and clicking on the blue “Alert Sense” icon.

Several rivers, including McKay Creek and the Walla Walla River, in Umatilla County have been at or near flood stage since Wednesday. Ukiah declared a state of emergency last week.

umatilla bridge 3.jpg

The Office of State Fire Marshal late Saturday received a request from the Oregon Emergency Response System to send the incident team to the area to unify with the city of Pendleton, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and help with responses to flooding issues, said a news release.

The OSFM’s “Green team” arrived in Pendleton at 1 p.m. Sunday.

They will support efforts to address sewer back ups and health concerns, public safety and evacuation issues if needed, said the release.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Pendleton Convention Center.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: Center-left Finnish party hails narrow win

National Business

The Latest: Center-left Finnish party hails narrow win

The Associated Press

The leader of Finland's center-left Social Democratic Party vowed to focus on climate and social policies after election results indicated his party won the most seats in parliament.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE HOMEPAGE

Northwest News

Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy shot while investigating disabled vehicle

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service