Washington state lawmakers call for ban on plastic bags

By The Associated Press

November 28, 2018 05:06 PM

SEATTLE

Washington state leaders are calling for a ban on plastic bags.

A bill announced Wednesday would prohibit the use of single-use plastic carryout bags and require a charge of 10 cents on all paper carryout bags.

Currently, 19 cities in Washington have plastic bag bans in place, including Seattle, Tacoma and Edmonds. Kenmore most recently approved a ban that takes effect on Jan. 1.

Lawmakers tried to pass a tax on plastic bags in the last legislative session, but it failed.

The new bill will be introduced in the 2019 session.

This story has been corrected to show that the proposed measure would prohibit plastic carryout bags and require a 10-cent charge on paper carryout bags. It wouldn’t mandate a 2-cent tag on plastic bags.

