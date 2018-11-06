Spokane ends gun sales by police after AP probe shows weapons used in new crimes

In this Oct. 20, 2017 file photo, Johnny’s Auction House owner John West prepares items, including a line of assault rifles at left, for auction where the company handles gun sales for both civilians and a half dozen police departments and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, in Rochester, Wash. The Spokane City Council has passed an ordinance prohibiting police from selling confiscated firearms, citing an Associated Press investigation that found that some guns sold by law enforcement were used in new crimes. Elaine Thompson AP