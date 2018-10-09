Silo’s Sports Bar and Grill construction site

Construction started in late August at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick for a new restaurant called Silo’s Sports Bar & Grill. Local entrepreneurs Steve Conner and Jerry Van Zuyen of VC Enterprises are developing the new business.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in again, for the cameras, this time - Monday night at a White House ceremony. President Donald Trump in remarks at the ceremony said Kavanaugh had been found "innocent" in the process.
A leopard trapped in a well 30 feet deep was rescued by wildlife personnel in Maharashtra, India. This video, which Animal rescue organization Wildlife SOS shared on October 6, shows how rescuers lowered a ladder to help the female leopard out.
The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, NY, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.
Dr. Dany Ghannam, director of ICU at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, tells about the importance of getting a flu vaccine following last year's deadly flu season. Two Tri-City Americans hockey players took part in the vaccination event.
Kennewick Police detectives named Devan Thompson, 31, of Everett as a suspect in the October 7, fatal shooting of Hakim Ward, 28, of Richland. Investigators say the crime took place in the 1100 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard,
Eleven year old Raleigh violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa is entertaining the lunch crowd in downtown Raleigh during his two week school break to raise money to audition for America's Got Talent in December.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the lead investigator for the Florence SC shooting of 7 police officers, including 1 who died, said in a press conference today, ”These officers did absolutely nothing wrong." “This was an ambush you can’t prevent.”
Purlieu Landscape Design + Build, of San Luis Obispo, creates gardens like this one in Arroyo Grande that incorporate rainwater collection. The rainwater that can be collected from your roof may very well exceed your water needs for the year.