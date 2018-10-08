Flu shots the Americans way at Kadlec

Dr. Dany Ghannam, director of ICU at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, tells about the importance of getting a flu vaccine following last year's deadly flu season. Two Tri-City Americans hockey players took part in the vaccination event.
By
Suspect named in fatal Kennewick shooting

Homepage

Suspect named in fatal Kennewick shooting

Kennewick Police detectives named Devan Thompson, 31, of Everett as a suspect in the October 7, fatal shooting of Hakim Ward, 28, of Richland. Investigators say the crime took place in the 1100 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard,

Witness describes moment of deadly limo crash

National

Witness describes moment of deadly limo crash

The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, NY, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service