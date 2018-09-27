Drone view of new Playground of Dreams construction

Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin says “I’m ready to go” for Sunday at Arizona after missing two games with a sprained knee, and that he’s a “a little frustrated” with Seahawks holding him back somewhat in the name of caution.
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
Felix Hernandez discusses the final start of his career-worst season on the mound for the Seattle Mariners, finishing with a 5.55 ERA and he talks about the adjustments he’ll need to make this offseason.
Mariners catcher Chris Herrmann entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 11th and hit a walk-off two-run home run in a 10-8 win over the Athletics on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.