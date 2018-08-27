Sneak peek: Richland’s New Jefferson Elementary School

Principal Bobbi Buttars shares details about the new $20.5 million Jefferson Elementary School building in Richland.
Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.