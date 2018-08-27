Sneak peek: Richland’s New Jefferson Elementary School

Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.
After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.
It was going to be a big deal for the West Richland Police Department. Instead, the department's lip sync video was taken down within hours of being put online and has given different reasons why. Officials say they'll put up a new version.
Principal Chad Foltz shares details about the largest elementary school to be constructed by the Kennewick School District. The new two-story building with 38 classrooms is at 18 Center Parkway in Richland.