Wildfire destroys shop with farm antiques, vintage Mustangs saved
Kennewick's Gary McCourt shares how the weekend's brush fire fiercely consumed his metal shop building filled with tools and antiques from his family's farm. Four vintage Ford Mustangs and a motorcycle were saved before the flames arrived.
A heavy haze of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia hangs over northwest Washington Monday, August 13. Northwest Clean Air officials advise residents to limit outdoor activities if possible. About 600 active fires are burning in B.C.
Tempers flared during a joint practice session between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets in Richmond, Virginia, on August 12. According to reports, a brawl broke out after a Jets player made delayed contact with Redskins’ Morgan Moses.
Two people are dead following a vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, California. One of the drivers was killed in the fight after they exited their vehicles. The other was struck by a passing motorist.
White nationalists rallied in Washington, D.C. to mark the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. For the Unite the Right 2 rally, nearly 30 white nationalists marched to Lafayette Park.
Police in Vacaville, California, were in a race against time on August 11 when it looked like the Solana SPCA building would be hit by an approaching wildfire. Bodycam footage shows the rescue operation where they helped evacuated 60 cats and dogs.
A group of women riding an inflatable rainbow unicorn got stuck in a weedy lake in Minnesota, prompting a rescue from Chisago County Sheriff deputies on August 11. Deputies were driving by Fish Lake, near Stark, Minnesota when they spotted the women.