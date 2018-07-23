Hermiston Police lip sync music video

Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy had a career-high six RBI as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two home runs in an 8-2 win over the White Sox on July 22. He also talked about the Mariners plans to play Robinson Cano at first base.
New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.
A duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank to the bottom of Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm on Thursday, resulting in one of the deadliest duck boat accidents in American history.