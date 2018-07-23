Hermiston Police lip sync music video

The Hermiston Police Department recently joined the lip sync challenge with their music video choreographed to the song Watermelon Crawl by Tracy Byrd.
Tri-Cities Food Bank leader retiring

Bill Kitchen, executive director of Tri-Cities Food Bank, reflects on his time at the organization that feeds the Tri-Cities hungry. He's retiring from his post of six years in October.