Drone flyover of Carbody Beach in rural Franklin County

Flyover the rural Franklin County area along the Columbia River where the skeletal remains of Michelle Hudnall were recently discovered.
Hear how scientists use music to track salmon

The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.