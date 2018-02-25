Former Tri-City American Brooks Macek (third from left) and his German teammates react after receiving their silver medals Sunday after losing the men’s gold medal hockey game against the Olympic athletes from Russia, 4-3, at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea.
Former Tri-City American Brooks Macek (third from left) and his German teammates react after receiving their silver medals Sunday after losing the men’s gold medal hockey game against the Olympic athletes from Russia, 4-3, at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Jae C. Hong AP

Former Tri-City American Brooks Macek wins Olympic silver medal

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

February 25, 2018 12:04 AM

Germany has never won a gold medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics. Until Sunday, they had never reached the championship game.

While gold would have been nice, the Germans seemed to be pleased with silver after dropping a 4-3 overtime thriller to “Team Olympic Athlete From Russia” in Gangneung, South Korea.

Former Tri-City American Brooks Macek received his silver medal with the rest of his German teammates, who were not expected to reach a medal game, let alone play for gold.

Pyeongchang Olympics Ice Hockey Men (3)
Brooks Macek, right, of Germany, and Patrick Hager celebrate past Russian athletes Bogdan Kiselevich (55), Artyom Zub (2) and Vasily Koshechkin (83) after a goal by Felix Schutz during the second period of the men’s gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
John Locher AP

The Germans’ most recent Olympic medal was bronze in 1976. They also were third in 1932.

It’s the first Russian gold medal in hockey since 1992, when the team also played under a neutral flag as the Community of Independent States.

Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winner for OAR, which scored with less than a minute remaining in regulation to tie the score at 3-3 and force overtime.

While Macek did not score Sunday, he had two goals and one assist in six Olympic games.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward, Macek played for the Americans from 2008-10, putting in 2 1/2 years before being traded to the Calgary Hitmen midway through the 2010-11 season.

