Former Tri-City American Brooks Macek wins Olympic silver medal

Germany has never won a gold medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics. Until Sunday, they had never reached the championship game.
While gold would have been nice, the Germans seemed to be pleased with silver after dropping a 4-3 overtime thriller to “Team Olympic Athlete From Russia” in Gangneung, South Korea.
Former Tri-City American Brooks Macek received his silver medal with the rest of his German teammates, who were not expected to reach a medal game, let alone play for gold.
The Germans’ most recent Olympic medal was bronze in 1976. They also were third in 1932.
It’s the first Russian gold medal in hockey since 1992, when the team also played under a neutral flag as the Community of Independent States.
Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winner for OAR, which scored with less than a minute remaining in regulation to tie the score at 3-3 and force overtime.
While Macek did not score Sunday, he had two goals and one assist in six Olympic games.
A 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward, Macek played for the Americans from 2008-10, putting in 2 1/2 years before being traded to the Calgary Hitmen midway through the 2010-11 season.
