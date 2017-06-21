Asuncion pacing the Dust Devils’ early attack

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:43 NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery Pause 1:31 Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General 1:42 VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener 0:11 Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run 1:27 Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina 0:59 Energy Northwest's nuclear fuel shuffle 1:14 A machete-wielding Florida homeowner faces off with armed robbers 0:39 Crews prepare to recover victim of fatal wreck after car plunges down I-82 embankment 0:11 Woman killed after car plunges off Interstate 82 1:16 Massive tractor-trailer fire on Pennsylvania interstate Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Entering Wednesday's game, second-year Tri-City Dust Devil Luis Asuncion was second in the Northwest League in batting average and fourth in slugging percentage. Here's his take on what's been going right so far this season: dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Entering Wednesday's game, second-year Tri-City Dust Devil Luis Asuncion was second in the Northwest League in batting average and fourth in slugging percentage. Here's his take on what's been going right so far this season: dbrennan@tricityherald.com