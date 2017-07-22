Adjustment to pro ball coming easy for Southridge’s Mason Martin

It took Mason Martin a few games to get the feel of professional baseball, but once he settled in, he’s done the job the Pittsburgh Pirates are paying him to do.
Through nine games with the Gulf Coast League Pirates, Martin is batting .400 with 12 hits — including five home runs and two doubles — and 10 RBIs. His on-base percentage is .561 and his slugging percentage is .967.
“I’m just trying to adjust to the weather, the speed of play, and I’m trying to learn as much as I can,” Martin said Saturday after his team beat the GCL Phillies 4-1. “I’m soaking up the information, playing hard and having fun.”
Martin, a 17th-round pick of the Pirates in June’s Major League Baseball draft, joined the GCL Pirates in Bradenton, Fla., earlier this month after signing with the Pirates.
His first four pro games were not what he had hoped as he went 1-for-13 and struck out seven times.
His past five games have been a different story.
From July 17-22, he’s 11-for-17 with five home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs and four walks. He hit two home runs against the GCL Blue Jays on July 20, and went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, including his first home run, on July 17 against the GCL Tigers West.
“I think I was adjusting the the speed of the game,” Martin said of his lackluster start. “The pitchers are All-Pac-12, All-SEC or their state player of the year. They are the best pitchers who came out of the draft. You have to adjust to that and the speed of the game. You see it a few times, and after that, you see it better and hit the ball better.”
And the five home runs in one week?
“To just come in and have a week like that, it’s just crazy,” Martin said. “I haven’t had five home runs in a week in my whole life. I’ve just been trying to see the ball and the rest will take care of itself. I try not to think too much and just simplify my approach.”
The 6-foot, 200-pound Martin, who graduated from Southridge High School in June, has played in the outfield and at first base for the GCL Pirates. He’s also hit in the lineup between second and fourth. He only plays one game when the team has a doubleheader.
“We are testing the waters for me,” Martin said of the lineup shuffling. “I really don’t care, I just like being in the lineup. I would prefer to play first base, but I will play whatever they need me. In rookie ball, they don’t want to overwork you too soon. Not everyone is used to playing every day. It’s a long season, they don’t want you to get injured.”
With all of the GCL teams within an hour’s drive, Martin said it’s similar to playing in the Mid-Columbia Conference, but with better scenery.
“It’s good to get a taste of what minor-league ball is like,” Martin said of the travel. “On the way to Tampa, you cross the Gulf of Mexico and there are a couple of big cities. It’s pretty cool.”
While the game on the field is going well, living away from home for the first time has been an adjustment.
The team houses the players at a facility called Pirate City, which is pretty swanky for dormitory living. He rooms with pitcher David Lee (27th round out of the University of Florida) and outfielder Conner Uselton (Competitive Balance Round B out of Southmoore (Okla.) High School).
“It’s a whole new lifestyle,” Martin said. “I’m a long way from home. The hardest part is not having your parents there. You get thrown into a taste of life. It’s a new experience and I have been enjoying it.”
And, life begins at 6 a.m. There is breakfast, a hydration test to make sure you take in enough fluids throughout the day, meetings, practice and games.
“Here, everyone is on. Everyone is fighting for a job,” Martin said. “In high school, you play because your parents want you to, or it is just something you want to do. Here, everyone is trying to take your job.”
Down time for the players typically means a little beach time, ping pong and a game of pool. Usually, they are trying to stay out of the heat.
“They call it the Gulf Roast League,” said Martin, who’s still trying to adjust to the humidity. “We have had a lot of rain lately, and lightning and thunder storms. It’s different than home.”
