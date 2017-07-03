Southridge’s Mason Martin signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 17th round of the MLB Draft a few weeks ago, Southridge High School graduate Mason Martin signed a contract with the team Monday.
The deal was reportedly worth $350,000, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com. Pirates Prospects reports Martin will head to the Pirates’ Gulf Coast League rookie team.
17th-rder Mason Martin signs w/@Pirates for $350k ($225k vs pool). Washington HS OF, LH power is best tool. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 4, 2017
Martin — who played some first base and pitched this season, but was drafted as an outfielder — had a commitment to Gonzaga, and said he was weighing the options of whether to go to college or turn pro after he was drafted.
I'm officially a part of the Pirates Organization! Ready to get my career started! Thank you God for letting me chase my dreams.#GoBucs⬛️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VJcqNPsUuu— Mason Martin (@masonmartin7) July 4, 2017
“Both are great options,” Martin told the Herald June 14. “Either way, you can’t go wrong in this process. I have something to fall back on. I have a great institution in my back pocket.”
Martin had reportedly agreed to terms with the Pirates on Thursday, but waited til Monday to put it in ink.
Martin was one of three prep outfielders Pittsburgh drafted this year and became the 37th (of 42) pick to sign.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments