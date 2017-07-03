Southridge grad Mason Martin, throwing a pitch against Coeur d'Alene during the 2016 season, signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Martin was reportedly assigned to the Pirates’ Gulf Coast League rookie team.
Southridge grad Mason Martin, throwing a pitch against Coeur d'Alene during the 2016 season, signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Martin was reportedly assigned to the Pirates’ Gulf Coast League rookie team. Sarah Gordon Herald file
Southridge grad Mason Martin, throwing a pitch against Coeur d'Alene during the 2016 season, signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Martin was reportedly assigned to the Pirates’ Gulf Coast League rookie team. Sarah Gordon Herald file

Prep Baseball & Softball

July 03, 2017 8:06 PM

Southridge’s Mason Martin signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 17th round of the MLB Draft a few weeks ago, Southridge High School graduate Mason Martin signed a contract with the team Monday.

The deal was reportedly worth $350,000, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com. Pirates Prospects reports Martin will head to the Pirates’ Gulf Coast League rookie team.

Martin — who played some first base and pitched this season, but was drafted as an outfielder — had a commitment to Gonzaga, and said he was weighing the options of whether to go to college or turn pro after he was drafted.

“Both are great options,” Martin told the Herald June 14. “Either way, you can’t go wrong in this process. I have something to fall back on. I have a great institution in my back pocket.”

Martin had reportedly agreed to terms with the Pirates on Thursday, but waited til Monday to put it in ink.

Martin was one of three prep outfielders Pittsburgh drafted this year and became the 37th (of 42) pick to sign.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival 0:38

Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

View More Video

Sports Videos