Kennewick soccer shuts out Rogers, moves on in MCC-GSL playoffs

Andrea Martell gave the Kennewick girls soccer team a 1-0 lead at halftime and Kirren Gay added insurance after the break as the host Lions topped Rogers 2-0 on Tuesday in a District 5/8 Class 3A play-in game at Lampson Stadium.
Kennewick (3-13, 2-12 MCC) will face North Central (4-8, 3-6 GSL) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in another loser-out game, at Joe Albi Stadium.
Thay Tha Soe stopped all five shots she faced to keep Rogers (0-14, 0-9) off the board for the fourth consecutive game.
Volleyball
CONNELL 3, WAHLUKE 0: The Eagles were nearly perfect (68 of 69) from the service line with 13 ace serves, and Halli Whitby had 13 kills as host Connell made quick work of the Warriors in SCAC East play.
Connell (13-1) shared the SCAC East title with Kiona-Benton (13-1), but the Bears have the advantage in the number draw and will be the No. 1 seed from the East at the SCAC District Tournament, which starts Oct. 31.
The Eagles will host the No. 3 team from the SCAC West at 6 p.m.
For the Eagles, Kierra Brandt served 11 consecutive points in the second set, then served 16 points in a row in the third set. On the night she was 31 of 31 with three aces.
Set scores: Connell 25-10, 25-12, 25-8. Connell: Kierra Brandt 31-31 serving, 3 aces; Halli Whitby 13K; Heather Hawkins 8K, 7 digs; Makenna Price 27 assts.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Jordan O’Connor had 11 kills and eight aces, and Ali Martineau and Jadyn Johnson each had five service aces to led the Coyotes (10-4) to a sweep of the Hawks (4-10) in SCAC East action in Burbank.
Burbank is the No. 3 seed from the East and will play at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the SCAC West No. 2 seed.
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 25-18, 25-13, 25-20. Burbank: Jordan O’Connor 11K, 14-14 serving, 8 aces; Ryah Small 4K; Ali Martineau 5K, 2B, 12 assts, 5 aces; Lauren O’Brien 4K, 12 assts, 3 aces; Jadyn Johnson 20-20 serving, 5 aces.
Comments