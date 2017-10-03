Chiawana tops Richland in MCC soccer for fifth win in a row

Summer Yates had a goal and an assists as Chiawana beat Richland in a Mid-Columbia Conference match in Pasco for its fifth win in a row.
Ruthie Edrington and Kylee Alvarez also scored for the Riverhawks (6-3), who got two saves from Abby Whiston.
Lauren Moore scored the lone goal for the Bombers (7-2), while Emily McDonald had four saves.
KAMIAKIN 2, HANFORD 0: The Braves improved to 8-0 in MCC play with a road win over the Falcons.
Aaliyah Valladares and Kahlea Sullivan each scored for Kamiakin (9-0 overall), while Grace Wilbur had one save in posting the shutout.
Kaylee Kraft, Rylie Clark, Emma Johnson, and Bela Nicacio continued their stingy play in the backfield for the Braves.
Gabby Turner finished with 21 saves for Hanford.
WALLA WALLA 7, KENNEWICK 0: Reilyn Davis and Kirren Gay combined for 15 saves but the Blue Devils got the best of the Lions at Lampson Stadium.
Walla Walla led 4-0 at the half.
GRANDVIEW 1, OTHELLO 0: Sariah Valencia scored in the 28th minute off an assist by Crystal Jacodo to help the Greyhounds to a CWAC home victory over the Huskies.
Marlene Castilleja had four saves for the shutout for Grandview (2-2).
ROYAL 4, GOLDENDALE 0: The Knights had four players score goals, and defensively did not allow a shot on goal in a nonleague victory over the Timberwolves in Royal City.
Lindsey Carrasco, Noelia Juarez, Danielle Lima and Amy Sandoval scored goals for Royal, while Denisse Arroyo recorded the shutout.
Swimming
KAMIAKIN 137, KENNEWICK 45: SaLee Westermeyer and Lillian Thurber won two events each to pace the Braves to a win over the Lions at Serier Pool.
Felicity Badeaux had the lone win for Kennewick in the 50 freestyle.
Team scores: Kamiakin 137, Kennewick 45; 200 medley relay: Kamiakin (Lewis, Thurber, Badgley, Westermeyer), 2:13.90; 200 freestyle: SaLee Westermeyer (Ka), 2:18.76; 200 individual medley: Lillian Thurber (Ka), 2:27.16; 50 freestyle: Felicity Badeaux (Ke), 29.56; Diving: Abigail Winstead (Ka) 180.60; 100 butterfly: Courtney Lewis (Ka), 1:15.29; 100 freestyle: SaLee Westermeyer (Ka), 1:02.39; 500 freestyle: Courtney Lewis (Ka), 6:19.67; 200 freestyle relay: Kamiakin (Thurber, Benson, Heuer, Badgley), 2:08.71; 100 backstroke: Lillian Thurber (Ka), 1:05.20; 100 breaststroke: Naomi Heuer (Ka), 1:28.79; 400 freestyle relay: Kamiakin (Lewis, Wheland, Moody, Qunell), 4:50.75.
