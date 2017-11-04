TCP bruises Brewster 38-3, headed back to state

Tri-Cities Prep football coach Dan Whitsett has high standards.
Even after his team beat Brewster 38-3 in a Class 2B regional game Friday night at Chiawana High School, Grumpy Dan was not happy.
“We were terrible,” Whitsett said. “We made too many mistakes. Offensively, we had too many turnovers.”
OK, maybe the Jaguars (now 9-1) turned the football over four times.
But there were still plenty of highlights.
Prep running back Bubba Valencia carried the ball 21 times for 281 yards, including touchdown runs of 26, 10, 25 and 85 yards.
“I just trust my linemen and go in head first,” said Valencia, who at 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds runs as fast as he can with a fearless style. “The linemen on this team are our biggest strength. They’ve put in so much work.”
Jags sophomore quarterback Kobe Singleton added TD runs of 4 and 20 yards. He also passed for another 53 yards, as Prep’s offense totaled 421 yards of offense.
But the Jaguars’ biggest star had to be the defensive unit.
It held the Bears (5-4) to just 140 total offensive yards.
“Defensively, we’ve played well all year,” Whitsett said. “I thought we scouted (Brewster) well.”
The game plan was to keep Brewster quarterback Joe Taylor in check.
“He is so mobile,” said Whitsett. “On film, he was able to get outside.”
Taylor was held to 59 yards rushing.
“That was what we felt was their biggest threat, their quarterback,” said Prep junior linebacker Zerek Baker, who had a monster game with 13 tackles (six for loss) and a fumble recovery. “Our goal is to be the best D around.”
Baker says the Jags’ defense may be the team’s strongest suit.
“Once we get that first touchdown, the team goes crazy because we feel we can stop the other team,” Baker said.
Prep linebacker Colton Tinnin added seven tackles (two for loss) and a quarterback sack, while defensive end Michael Shepard had five tackles (two for loss) and a QB sack.
The Jags play host to Asotin — a 29-24 regional winner over Colfax on Friday night — in the first round of the state 2B playoffs. That matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Chiawana.
Brewster
0
0
0
3
—
3
Tri-Cities Prep
8
12
12
6
—
38
SCORING PLAYS
TCP – Bubba Valencia 26 run (Kobe Singleton run)
TCP – Singleton 4 run (pass failed)
TCP – Singleton 20 run (run failed)
TCP – Valencia 10 run (run failed)
TCP – Valencia 25 run (run failed)
TCP – Valencia 85 run (run failed)
B – FG 28 Miguel Chacon
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bre, Gio Nila 21-64, Joe Taylor 14-59, Juan Garcia 1-3, Chacon 1-(minus 2), Jeff Sonneman 12-(minus 3), Mario Guzman 1-(minus 5), Team 1-(minus 11), Totals 51-105. TCP, Valencia 21-281, Singleton 16-62, Zerek Baker 3-23, Nate Dituri 1-2, Totals 41-368.
PASSING — Bre, Taylor 7-20-1-35. TCP, Singleton 3-10-2-53.
RECEIVING — Bre, Quincy Vassar 4-23, Sonneman 1-12, Garcia 1-3, Kade Kelpman 1-(minus 3). TCP, Baker 1-34, Valencia 2-19.
FIRST DOWNS – Bre 10, TCP 18. FUMBLES-LOST – Bre 3-1, TCP 3-2. PENALTIES-YARDS – Bre 4-30, TCP 2-15.
