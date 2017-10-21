DeVine scores twice, Hanford tops Pasco 31-3

Jared DeVine continued his campaign as the MCC’s leading rusher, toting it 24 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and the Hanford High School football team took down Pasco 31-3 on Friday in an MCC game at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Quarterback Garrett Horner only needed to throw it 19 times to pilot the Falcons (5-3, 4-2) to victory. He completed 11 of those attempts for 185 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, and Daunte Blackwell led all receivers with five catches for 87 yards and one score.
Hanford’s defense bent but didn’t break, giving up 89 rushing yards on 33 attempts to Efrain Farias, and allowing Kashon Tate to complete 14 of 30 passes for 142 yards, with Moises Galindo and Chris Gray coming up with interceptions.
Down 18-0 in the second quarter, after two DeVine rushing TDs and a Blackwell touchdown reception, the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-6) drove it down inside Hanford’s 5-yard line, but had to settle for a Jose Moreno Gudino field goal, which turned out to be their only score of the game. Horner followed that up by throwing his second touchdown pass, 11 yards to Dmetri-Kennedy Woody, to make it 24-3 at halftime, which set up a delightfully uneventful second half for the Falcons.
PAT Problems
Hanford failed to convert all five of its point-after-touchdown attempts. The Falcons missed three extra points and couldn’t convert on rushing and passing two-point tries.
Up next
Hanford: Wraps up its regular season against No. 3 Richland (8-0, 6-0) on Friday at Fran Rish Stadium. The Falcons are guaranteed a meaningful Week 10 crossover game, though it will likely be on the road against the GSL’s No. 1 team, No. 9 Central Valley (6-2, 3-1).
Pasco: Plays Kennewick at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lampson Stadium.
Hanford
12
12
0
7
—
31
Pasco
0
3
0
0
—
3
SCORING PLAYS
H—Jared DeVine 3 run (kick failed)
H—Daunte Blackwell 26 pass from Garrett Horner (kick failed)
H—DeVine 3 run (pass failed)
P—FG Jose Moreno Gudino 21
H—Dmetri Kennedy-Woody 11 pass from Horner (run failed)
H—Payten Collins 26 pass from Horner (kick failed)
