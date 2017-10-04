MCC teams want to prove themselves on the field, not in the polls

The Richland and Kamiakin football coaches both have said the weekly football polls don’t mean much in the grand scheme of things.
What they do believe in is hard work and execution.
Mid-Columbia Conference football fans will see plenty of that Friday when the Braves visit Fran Rish Stadium in what could be the biggest battle on the field this weekend.
Kamiakin (5-0), the defending Class 3A state champion remains at No. 3 in the poll behind Eastside Catholic and O’Dea.
Richland (5-0), which was tied for third last week with Graham-Kapowsin, dropped to No. 4 in the 4A poll, despite a 63-7 win over Pasco.
“I think we have done some good things, but we haven’t been tested in a bit,” Richland coach Mike Neidhold said. “I think Kamiakin will bring that.”
And, having home-field advantage isn’t a bad thing either.
“We have had so many games at Lampson over the years, it is a place we are used to playing in.” Neidhold said. “It doesn’t matter, these guys will play anywhere. It will be a great atmosphere for high school sports.”
The Braves are one of the stingiest teams in the MCC, allowing just 39 points and an average of 230 yards in five games. On the flip side, Richland leads the league in points (254) and yards per game (393.4).
“Any time you get to play a team like Richland, you are pumped to play them,” Kamiakin coach Scott Biglin said. “It is fun to play them. We will see what we are made of. It should be a fun game Friday night. It will definitely be a good atmosphere. I hope it will be a good game, and the best man wins.”
The Chiawana Riverhawks (4-1) moved from No. 9 to No. 7 this week in the 4A poll. They will play Southridge at 8 p.m. Friday at Lampson Stadium.
The Class 1A poll still has Royal sitting pretty at the top, garnering every first-place vote. The Knights have won 32 consecutive games, and have outscored their opponents 281-3 this season.
Connell comes in at No. 2 in the 1A poll, a position it has held all year. The Eagles will play at Royal in an SCAC East showdown Oct. 13.
Washington Football Polls
Class 4A
1. Camas (7)
5-0
88
2. Woodinville (2)
5-0
80
3. Graham-Kapowsin
5-0
70
4. Richland
5-0
67
5. Gonzaga Prep
4-1
53
6. Monroe
5-0
47
7. Chiawana
4-1
32
8. Puyallup
5-0
18
9. Union
4-1
13
10. Auburn Riverside
5-0
8
(tie) Bothell
3-2
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (8)
5-0
89
2. O’Dea (1)
5-0
81
3. Kamiakin
5-0
72
4. Ferndale
5-0
59
5. Bellevue
4-1
46
(tie) Lincoln
4-1
46
7. Timberline
5-0
35
8. Mt. Spokane
4-1
33
9. Oak Harbor
5-0
22
10. Edmonds-Woodway
4-1
7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (9)
4-1
99
2. West Valley (Spokane)
5-0
84
3. Hockinson
5-0
78
4. Tumwater (1)
3-2
59
5. Fife
5-0
56
6. Liberty (Issaquah)
4-1
53
7. North Kitsap
5-0
46
8. W. F. West
4-1
33
9. Selah
4-0
16
10. Lakewood
4-1
10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (10)
5-0
100
2. Connell
4-0
88
3. Meridian
5-0
73
4. Montesano
5-0
72
5. Colville
4-1
54
6. Nooksack Valley
4-1
44
7. Mount Baker
4-1
38
8. Cascade Christian
4-1
27
9. Zillah
4-1
20
10. Okanogan
4-0
19
Others receiving 6 or more points: LaCenter 11.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (9)
5-0
90
2. Liberty (Spangle)
5-0
77
3. Napavine
4-1
75
4. Rainier
5-0
51
5. Adna
4-1
48
6. Colfax
4-1
44
7. Toledo
3-2
40
8. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
4-1
23
9. Concrete
5-0
22
10. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
3-2
16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (5)
4-0
77
2. Sunnyside Christian (3)
5-0
75
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
4-1
63
4. Lummi
4-1
32
5. Cusick
4-1
21
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 19. Republic 19. Quilcene 8.
