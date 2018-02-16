Richland-Gonzaga Prep Pt. 1 lives up to hype, but doesn’t go Bombers’ way

Teams learn a lot more from their losses than their wins, but Friday night’s defeat was still a tough pill to swallow for the Richland High School boys basketball team.
The Bombers put together several late rallies, but couldn’t muster enough to overcome the top-ranked Gonzaga Prep Bullpups, falling 56-53 in a District 8 Class 4A championship game at the Spokane arena that featured two of the state’s three remaining unbeaten teams in the classification.
It was the fourth time in the past two seasons the Bullpups topped the Bombers, and the second straight time it happened in the district title game. Most of the usual suspects were to blame for Prep, as Gonzaga University-commit Anton Watson tied for the game high with 19 points, and Jamaari Jones finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Given the Bullpups’ athleticism and reputation for driving the lane as well as anybody, Richland senior center Riley Sorn — the MCC Player of the Year — had to be at his best to give the Bombers a chance, and he responded by swatting away a half-dozen shots on defense and matching Watson’s 19 points on offense. Cole Northrop added 16 points for Richland.
Prep twice led by nine points early in the second quarter, but Richland chipped away to get within two with 2:30 left in the first half and trailed 26-22 at intermission.
The Bullpups kept trying to pull away in the fourth quarter but the Bombers seemed to always have a way to draw back within a possession. They trailed 51-49 with 1:24 to play, then 56-53 with 14 seconds left, but some made free throws by Gonzaga Prep — coupled with some offensive rebounds on missed free throws — allowed it to hold on for the district title.
SIGNIFICANT STATS
Richland was held to its lowest point total of the season. The previous low was 56 against Orem at the Great Western Shootout in Utah. ... The Bombers made all 11 of the free throws they attempted.
UP NEXT
Prep (23-0) entered the night as the top-ranked team in the state’s 4A RPI and Richland (22-1) was at No. 4. Even with the loss, the Bombers’ rating will likely go up because of the Bullpups’ record.
Because of this, both teams are all but guaranteed to host regional games next weekend where the winner will go to the state quarterfinals and the loser will play in the Round of 12, still at the Tacoma Dome.
RICHLAND: Wagar 5, Sanderson 8, Streufert 5, Mitchell, Cole Northrop 16, Riley Sorn 19. Totals: 19-49 11-11 53.
GONZAGA PREP: Parola 5, Culp 2, Liam Lloyd 11, Lockett 4, Jamaari Jones 15, Anton Watson 19, Drynan. Totals: 21-59 11-16 56.
Richland
8
14
12
19
—
53
Gonzaga Prep
15
11
14
16
—
56
Highlights — GP, Sam Lockett 4 stl; Jones 14 reb; Watson 8x10FT. R, Garrett Streufert 8 reb, 3 ast; Northrop 6x6FT; Sorn 8 reb, 6blk, 5x5FT.
