Basketball: Grayson keeps rolling, Kamiakin boys down Wa-Hi

KAMIAKIN 70, WALLA WALLA 63: Champ Grayson continued his scoring tear with his third straight 20+ point game, pouring in 24, and the Braves held off a late surge to get a big win on the road in MCC play.
Kamiakin led 32-21 at halftime — after Wa-Hi scored just four points in the second quarter — but the Blue Devils put up 26 in the final period to mount a bit of a comeback.
Garrett Paxton scored 13 points and tied for the game high with nine rebounds for Kamiakin, while Jim Mohlman added 14 points.
Tyler Greene had 16 points and four steals for Walla Walla, and Taylor Hamada had 11 points and nine boards.
RICHLAND 87, SOUTHRIDGE 52: In a typically balanced performance for the host Bombers, Cole Northrop scored 16 points, Riley Sorn 15, and Cody Sanderson 14, and Garrettt Streufert handed out nine assists in the MCC victory.
Rhett McCullough played just 10 minutes off the bench but added 11 points and eight rebounds for Richland, which held a 52-22 advantage at halftime.
Anthony Jackson hit three triples to lead Southridge with 15 points, and Sergio Midili added 11.
KENNEWICK 64, HANFORD 44: Ayoni Benavidez and Jenner Norwood each scored 17 points, and Isaiah Mendoza added 15 as the Lions successfully defended their home floor in MCC play.
Connor Woodward made four 3-pointers and had 15 points to lead Hanford, which lost its sixth straight game.
PROSSER 65, EPHRATA 54: Haden Hicks scored 23 points, Teegan Cox 16 and Chase Courtney 15 as the host Mustangs played one of their best games of the season to get the CWAC win.
ROYAL 64, COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 40: Owen Ellis scored 18 points and Isaac Ellis had a dozen as the visiting Knights improved to 9-0 against SCAC East competition.
Reece Humphries scored a game-high 23 points for Burbank.
KIONA-BENTON 65, COLLEGE PLACE 50: Alex Maya, Xavier Roman, Armando Reyes and Abe Rheinschmidt each scored 11 points, and the host Bears outscored the Hawks 22-10 in the third quarter to get a win in SCAC East play.
WAHLUKE 56, RIVER VIEW 45: Ricky Cabrera scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Warriors to an SCAC East road win over the Panthers.
Wahluke (12-4, 7-3 SCAC) had a strong first quarter, taking a 19-5 lead, and never trailed from there.
Sergio Pineda added 16 points for the Warriors.
Darin Roberts led River View with 14 points.
TRI-CITIES PREP 69, WHITE SWAN 44: Logan Mercado scored 20 points, pulled down 13 boards and dished four assists to lead the visiting Jaguars to an EWAC win.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 59, DESALES 53: Nico Shupe scored 13 points and Jordan Godwin had seven rebounds to go with his 11 points in the visiting Patriots’ EWAC victory.
Girls basketball
CHIAWANA 62, PASCO 30: Kennedy Cartwright led all scorers with 13 points and handed out three assists, and Clare Eubanks had 10 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four steals as the visiting Riverhawks (13-3, 9-1) earned a season sweep over their cross-town foes.
The Chiawana defense was locked in early, allowing the team to take a 32-6 lead into halftime. Seline Martinez led Pasco (6-10, 3-7) with 11 points and six rebounds.
KAMIAKIN 75, WALLA WALLA 48: Oumou Toure scored 26 points and and Alexa Hazel added 16 as the Braves cruised past the Blue Devils on the road in an MCC contest.
Meghan Yenney sunk six treys — five in the fourth quarter — to lead Wa-Hi with 21 points, and Olivia Doepker accounted for all 12 of her points with four 3-pointers.
KENNEWICK 59, HANFORD 36: Alicia Oatis scored a game-high 19 points and Aislin Fiander drained three 3-pointers for 11 points to lead the host Lions to the MCC win.
Haley Coleman also hit three 3-pointers, for 11 points, to lead Hanford.
RICHLAND 72, SOUTHRIDGE 47: Hailey Stevens scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, and Nicole Gall added 15 points as the host Bombers topped in the Suns in an MCC contest.
Americus Griffiths and Bailie Brisbois each had 10 points for Southridge.
PROSSER 56, EPHRATA 44: Marissa Cortes scored 16 points to lead the host Mustangs to a home win in CWAC action.
COLLEGE PLACE 43, KIONA-BENTON 29: Hailey Reavis scored 10 points and the visiting Hawks used a 19-8 advantage in the third quarter to roll past the Bears in SCAC East play.
Nya Calzadillas led Ki-Be with 11 points.
COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 51, ROYAL 31: Jadyn Johnson and Ali Martineau each scored 12 points in the host Coyotes SCAC East victory.
CONNELL 47, WARDEN 22: Heater Hawkins scored 16 points and Madison Hays 12 as the host Eagles took down the Cougars in an SCAC East contest.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 45, DESALES 39: Maddie Godwin scored a game-high 30 points to lead the visiting Patriots in the EWAC win.
