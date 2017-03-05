State basketball: Richland’s Sorn, Kamiakin’s Toure lead area all-tournament picks

The Richland boys basketball team turned a few heads with its fifth-place showing at the Class 4A state tournament in Tacoma, and on Saturday night a pair of Bombers picked up individual honors.
Junior center Riley Sorn was named to the all-tournament first team, and senior forward Tyler Kurtz was a second-teamer.
Sorn averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 blocks over four games. He shot 61 precent (20 for 33) from the floor, and his 30 blocks were a tournament record.
Kurtz averaged 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, and shot 51 percent.
In the 2A tournament, Prosser came up short of placing, but Scott Blakney and Nate Brown were named to the second team.
Blakney averaged 20.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and shot 40 percent over three games. Brown’s numbers were 14, 8.7 and 38 percent.
On the girls side, Kamiakin sophomore Oumou Toure was a first-team selection in the 3A tournament after averaging 25.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.3 blocks over three games. She topped 1,000 career points during the tournament as the Braves placed fourth.
Sunnyside’s Emilee Maldonado was named to the 4A second team after helping the Grizzlies to a sixth-place finish.
Maldonado, a 5-foot-4 senior, averaged 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over Sunnyside’s four games.
From the Oregon side of the border, Stanfield’s Dylan Grogan was a unanimous selection to the 2A boys all-tournament team after his team lost 57-54 to Santiam in the title game. Teammate Ryan Bailey was a second-team pick.
