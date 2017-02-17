G-Prep tops Richland boys in triple OT for regional title

Every time it seemed like the Richland High School boys basketball team was going to pull away from Gonzaga Prep at home Friday night in the Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League sub-regional championship, the Bullpups had an answer.
Anton Watson scored a game-high 29 points to lead Gonzaga Prep to an 81-80 victory in triple overtime for the title.
The No. 2 Bullpups advanced to the regional round of state, and are guaranteed a spot in the 12-team tournament in Tacoma. Richland will host Ferris at 6 p.m. Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state game.
The championship was a tour de force for both team’s big men, as Richland’s Riley Sorn had — brace yourself — 14 blocks and 10 boards to go with a dozen points, and Watson hit some huge shots down the stretch to eventually spur the Bullpups (22-1) to victory.
G-Prep trailed 61-51 with 2:35 to go in regulation, but back to back 3-pointers by point guard Kea Vargas in the last minute — second was nearly a buzzer-beater — keyed a 12-2 run that tied the score at 63-all and pushed the game to its first OT.
Richland (17-5) was on its heels from the get-go in that first OT period, as it went down by four before Tyler Kurtz hit a layup halfway through the four minute session. Tied at 67-all, the Bullpups got the last possession, which was stifled by a pair of blocks by Sorn to keep the game level.
In the second overtime, a pair of Cole Northrop free throws put Richland up 75-72 with 1:23 to go, and it stayed that way until Watson drained a 3 from the wing to tie the score at 75-all. Northrop missed a one-legged 3 at the other end on the final possession.
The third extra period started the slowest, as it was scoreless until G-Prep’s Sheadon Byrd hit a 3-pointer with 2:30 left. Sorn made four blocks over the course of two possessions at one point to keep the Bombers down by just one possession, and the teams both went 3 for 4 from the stripe to make it 81-78 with seven seconds to go.
Cody Sanderson — who scored 20 points and played stellar defense against Vargas — ran coast-to-coast to hit a lay-in and cut the lead to one, but the last 1.5 seconds ticked off the clock before the Bullpups inbounded.
The Bullpups only outrebounded Richland 53-46, but they pulled down 22 offensive boards — to Richland’s five — and scored 18 second chance points. Watson had a game-high 17 rebounds, seven on the offensive glass.
Six players had at least nine points for G-Prep.
Northrop scored a team-high 23 points for the Bombers, and he, Kurtz and Sorn each had 10 rebounds. Garrett Streufert dished six assists.
GONZAGA PREP: Vargas 10, Sestero 9, Culp 9, Lockett 10, Byrd 9, Anton Watson 29, Eugenio 3, Jones 2. Totals: 27-85 18-27 81.
RICHLAND: Wagar, Cody Sanderson 20, Tyler Kurtz 16, Mithcell, Cole Northrop 23, Streufert 9, Riley Sorn 12. Totals: 26-59 20-24 80.
Gonzaga Prep
11
14
21
17 4 8 6
—
81
Richland
16
11
17
19 4 8 5
—
80
Highlights — GP, Watson 17 rebs, 4 blks. R, Sorn 14 blks, 10 rebs; Kurtz 10 rebs; Northrop 10 rebs; Garrett Streufert 6 asts.
