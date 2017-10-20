Mid-Columbia roundup: Chiawana volleyball tops Kennewick in regular season finale

VOLLEYBALL

CHIAWANA 3, KENNEWICK 1: Mareesa Hill had 10 kills and McKenna Kaelber handed out 27 assists with four kills, four aces and four blocks as the host Riverhawks handed the upstart Lions a 25-19, 25-15, 12-25, 25-17 defeat Thursday in the regular season finale for both MCC teams.

Alaina Scott and Marissa Logozzo each had 12 digs for Chiawana. Kylie Thorne added eight kills, and Yaneli Garcia six kills and four blocks.

The Greater Spokane League season doesn’t wrap up until Monday, so bi-district playoff matchups won’t be set until then.

RICHLAND 3, HANFORD 0: Lindsay Rosenthal and Hailey Daves each had 10 kills to lead the host Bombers to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-12 win in MCC play to put a bow on their perfect regular season.

Macy Jensen had six kills and four digs for Hanford and Caylee Shelton added four kills and six digs. Kaitlyn Thompson led the setters with 13 assists and four digs.

Sydney Jenkins added 14 assists for Richland and Sage Brustad seven aces and six kills. Jordanne Bauder had seven kills on the night.

SOUTHRIDGE 3, KAMIAKIN 2: Bobbi Newton had 19 kills, four blocks and 19 digs, Ashlyn Dupuis added 14 kills and 16 digs, and the hosts Suns took down the Braves 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 15-12 in a key MCC 3A match to close the regular season.

The victory clinched Southridge (4-10) the class’s No. 2 seed, meaning they must win one loser-out game to get into the double-elimination part of the bi-district playoffs, where as Kamiakin (3-11) must win two.

Shayla Hood led the Southridge defense with 33 digs and Kennedy Conrad handed out 34 assists.

Kamiakin’s stats were not reported.

WALLA WALLA 3, PASCO 0: The host Blue Devils topped the Bulldogs 25-7, 25-9, 25-14 in an MCC matchup. No other stats were reported.

PROSSER 3, OTHELLO 0: Kylie Colson had 11 kills and 10 digs, and Ashley Ripplinger had nine kills and five blocks as the visiting Mustangs won 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 in a CWAC showdown.

Kayla Lind did the dirty work for Prosser, picking up 20 assists and 14 digs.

KIONA-BENTON 3, WAHLUKE 0: Mihaela Edwards had 12 kills, five blocks and 16 digs, and Maloree Calzadillas had six kills, 13 assists and seven aces as the Bears (12-1) picked up a 25-19, 25-7, 25-12 road win in SCAC East play.

COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, ROYAL 1: Jordan O’Connor had 23 kills and a block, and Lauren O’Brien handed out 21 assists to lead the host Coyotes (9-5, 8-4) to a 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 25-2 win in SCAC East play.

RIVER VIEW 3, WARDEN 1: Dempsi Talkington led the Panthers with 11 kills and eight blocks, and Teresa Rojas dug out 35 balls as they took down the host Cougars 25-9, 22-25, 25-11, 25-12 in SCAC East action.

CONNELL 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Halli Whitby had nine kills and was 26 of 26 from the service line, and Makenna Price dished 23 assists as the Eagles topped the Hawks 25-1, 25-18, 25-19 in an SCAC East matchup.

TRI-CITIES PREP 3, WHITE SWAN 1: Emily Dickson was unstoppable, recording 18 kills, four aces, five blocks and 16 digs to lead the visiting Jaguars (16-2) to a 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15 EWAC win.

Grace Kruschke added 26 assists and Talia von Oelhoffen 12 kills.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 3, DESALES 0: Makenzy Dysland had nine kills without an error and served up nine aces, and Joanna Gregg posted four kills to lead the Patriots to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-15 EWAC victory on Senior Night.

SOCCER

KAMIAKIN 10, SOUTHRIDGE 0: Izzy Conover had a hat trick to lead the visiting Braves (15-0, 14-0) to a blowout MCC win to cap their perfect regular season.

Britney Donais and Aaliyah Valladares each had a goal and two assists, and Maddie Morgan scored twice.

Aly Masterson made 11 saves for Southridge.

Kamiakin is off until Oct. 28 when it will host in the double-elimination round of the bi-district playoffs, and Southridge (4-11, 4-10) will host a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

HANFORD 4, RICHLAND 3: Jessica Maher scored twice, including the game-winner with 2 minutes remaining in overtime, to lift the host Falcons to a win over their crosstown rivals in the season finale.

Amanda Fraga scored an equalizer for Hanford in the 78th minute, and Marinn Nelson had a goal earlier in the second half.

The loss dropped Richland (12-4, 10-4) into a tie for first among the MCC’s 4A schools with Chiawana (11-4, 10-4), as the teams split their regular season series. Hanford (9-6, 8-5) was already locked in as the league’s No. 3 team.

Richland’s stats were not reported.

CHIAWANA 8, KENNEWICK 0: Summer Yates solidified her spot as the MCC’s leading goal scorer as she found the net five times in the Riverhawks’ regular season-ending MCC win over the Lions.

Thay Tha Soe made 15 saves for Kennewick.

Chiawana will host a GSL team in the first round of the bi-district playoffs Wednesday. Kennewick will host Rogers for the second straight year in a loser-out game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

ROYAL 4, MABTON 0: Noelia Juarez scored a pair of second-half goals and picked up an early assist to make her senior night a special one in the Knights’ nonleague win over the Vikings.

Lindesy Carrasco had a goal and an assist and Danielle Lima scored as well for Royal (9-5, 7-4). Coach Jens Jensen said the team will make its first district appearance in three years, and should be locked in as the SCAC East’s No. 3 team.

CROSS COUNTRY

MCC DISTRICTS: Riley Moore (15 minutes, 24 seconds) and Katie Andrus (18:51.3) posted the fastest boys and girls times of the meet and Richland claimed both MCC team titles on the 5000-meter course at Leslie Grove Park in Richland.

Anthony Stone, Jesse Todd and Chris Nilsen finished in the top six of the boys race to help the Bombers win in a blowout, but Hanford made the girls race interesting with all five of its scorers finishing in the top 10, led by Grace Arnold and Kendra Keller.

In the 3A’s, Kamiakin’s Jonah Franco won the boys race in 15:53.5 just edged Kennewick’s Johan Correa (15:54.7) and the Braves swept the team titles as well.

Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa blew the field away in the girls race with a PR of 19:00.01, but a pack of Braves — McKinzi Teeples, Hannah Paulsen, Chloe Scott and Isabella Qunell — were the next four finishers, all between 19:48 and 20:01.

Boys 4A Team scores: Richland 27, Pasco 68, Walla Walla 72, Hanford 86, Chiawana 95 Top 3: 1. Riley Moore (R) 15:24.0; 2. Caleb Olson (H) 15:58.6; 3. Anthony Stone (R) 16:08.8 Girls 4A Team scores: Richland 33, Hanford 36, Walla Walla 66, Chiawana 102, Pasco 155 Top 3: 1. Katie Andrus (R) 18:51.3; 2. Ella Nelson (WW) 19:23.1; 3. Emma Summers (R) 19:27.8 Boys 3A Team scores: Kamiakin 20, Southridge 54, Kennewick 68 Top 3: 1. Jonah Franco (Ka) 15:53.5; 2. Johan Correa (Ke) 15:54.7; 3. Ryan Child (Ka) 15:56.8 Girls 3A Team scores: Kamiakin 21, Southridge 58, Kennewick 58 Top 3: 1. Geraldin Correa (Ke) 19:00.1; 2. McKinzi Teeples (Ka) 19:48.2; 3. Hannah Paulsen (Ka) 19:58.9

GRANGER, KIONA-BENTON, ZILLAH AT CONNELL: Nolan Chase won the boys varsity race in 16:50.53 and Liz Edler (21:06.06) and Galilee Poulson (21:18.21) finished 2-3 in the girls race to lead the Eagles at their home SCAC East meet.

The Connell boys and girls teams each finished the season with 9-2 records against league opponents.