Hermiston High gets WIAA approval to join MCC

Hermiston High School has been admitted to the Mid-Columbia Conference, joining its nearby Washington neighbors in a move that will make for drastic savings in the school’s athletic travel budget..
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Monday that its executive board approved the move of the Oregon school into Washington’s District 8 beginning in teh 2018-19 school year.
“This move to the WIAA is the right thing for our students,” Hermiston athletic director Larry Usher said in a WIAA release. “Our situation will be much improved in regards to travel distance, lost instructional time, and budgets.”
Added Hermiston superintendent Dr. Fred Maiocco: “Hermiston is also tied culturally and geographically to the Tri-Cities of Washington. Our communities have a shared heritage dating back to the Lewis and Clark expeditions. This action by the WIAA permits us to strengthen and deepen the cross-border community partnerships which naturally exist between Hermiston, the Tri-Cities, and Walla Walla.”
The Bulldogs will become full members of the MCC and will participate with Washington schools in the postseason. They will join the seven Tri-Cities high schools and Walla Walla, bumping up the MCC into a nine-team league.
This story is developing.
Comments