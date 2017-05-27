Mid-Columbia roundup: TC Prep title dream ends in 9-inning loss to Colfax

Twice on Saturday afternoon the Tri-Cities Prep baseball team had the answer when put to the test by Colfax in the 2B state championship game.
But the third time just wasn’t meant to be as the Jaguars lost 5-3 in nine innings to the Bulldogs at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
Logan Mercado drove in all of Prep’s runs with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Both times, the Jaguars rallied back from deficits.
But Colfax loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth and pushed across runs on a single and a walk. This time, the Jaguars weren’t able to get a rally started, going 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning.
Trent Mercado threw a marvelous game for Prep, which was playing in its first championship game. He gave up just two earned runs and seven hits in seven innings of work.
Colfax
100
000
022
—
5
9
0
Tri-Cities Prep
000
100
020
—
3
4
1
Highlights: TCP, Trent Mercado 7IP-7H-2ER-0BB-4K; Jacob Amato 3B; Logan Mercado 2x3, HR, 3 RBI, R.
Softball
WALLA WALLA OUT IN 4A: The Blue Devils lost to Monroe 9-8 to end their run at the state tournament in Spokane, finishing game short of playing for third/fourth. Earlier, they beat Jackson 6-1.
Selina Atkinson went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for Wa-Hi against Monroe. The Blue Devils led 5-0 after 2 1/2 innings and 6-2 before Monroe hung six on the board in the bottom of the fifth.
Wa-Hi rallied for two in the top of the seventh on an outfield error to tie the game. But Monroe got the walk-off single in the bottom of the frame.
Against Jackson, Alexis Barreras had a double and two RBIs to spark a nine-hit attack. Kamryn Coleman gave up one run and four hits in her seven innings in the circle.
Walla Walla
221
100
2
—
8
11
2
Monroe
002
060
1
—
9
9
3
Highlights: WW, Lauren Hoe 3B, R; Kamryn Coleman 2x3, 2R; Emma Sweet 2x4, RBI, R; Selina Atkinson 3x4, 3 RBI.
Walla Walla
003
030
0
—
6
9
1
Jackson
001
000
0
—
1
4
2
Highlights: WW, Coleman 7IP-4H-1R-3BB-7K, 2B, RBI, R; Alexis Barreras 2B, 2 RBI; Josie Sweet 2x4, 2B, RBI, R; Meghan Yenney 2x4, 2R; Emma Sweet 2x3, RBI, R.
STATE 2A (at Carlon Park, Selah): Othello’s tournament was ended by a 9-4 loss to Tumwater.
Tennis
Richland’s duo of Nathan Lipton and Gray Evans placed third in 4A boys doubles Saturday at Hanford High School.
Lipton and Evans beat Miko Curry-Edwards and Andrew Boupharath of Kentwood 6-3, 6-2 in the deciding match.
After going 2-0 on Friday, the Richland pair started Day 2 with a three-set loss in the semifinals: 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to eventual champions Andrew Chanthavong and Alex Calpagiu of Union.
CLASS 2A (in Seattle): Othello’s Tanaya Andreson and Katie Walker placed eighth, losing 6-0, 6-1 in their deciding match to Nicole Howeard and Mikayla Kee of Tumwater.
Comments