Roundup: Richland softball ousted, Wa-Hi survives first day in 4A field

Softball
RICHLAND OUSTED: The Bombers’ stay at the 4A tournament in Spokane ended with a 7-0 loss to Jackson in their third game of the day.
The game was scoreless until Jackson erupted for four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth..
Earlier, Brandi Andrews threw a two-hit shutout, and the Bombers hung eight runs on the board in the seventh inning to finally put away Auburn-Riverside 11-0 in a loser-out game.
Clarissa Lopez went 4-for-4, and Aspyn Johnson and Amanda Brown each drove in a pair of runs.
In their first game of the day, Richland lost to Camas 9-7. The Bombers got plenty of offense late in the game, including Andrews’ fifth-inning grand slam that pulled Richland to within 6-5.
Sydney Perryman doubled and scored on Miranda Camacho’s single in the bottom of the seventh, and Camacho later scored on Kaylie Northrop’s hit. But the rally came up short.
Jackson
000
421
0
—
7
11
0
Richland
000
000
0
—
0
5
1
Highlights: R, Amanda Brown 1.2IP-0H-3K.
Richland
001
200
8
—
11
10
0
Auburn-Riverside
000
000
0
—
0
2
5
Highlights: R, Brandi Andrews 7IP-2H-0R-2BB-7K; Miranda Camacho 2B, RBI; Amanda Brown 2 RBI; Clarissa Lopez 4x4, RBI; Aspyn Johnson 2 RBI..
Camas
110
222
1
—
9
12
0
Richland
001
040
2
—
7
9
4
Highlights: R, Sydney Perryman 2B, 2R; Brandi Andrews 2x4, HR, 4 RBI; Miranda Camacho 3x4, RBI.
WALLA WALLA SURVIVES: When they needed it the most, the Blue Devils were at their offensive best, rolling over Tahoma 15-3 in a consolation game at the 4A tournament.
Emma Sweet had a pair of hits, drove in three runs and scored twice to help spark the offense, and Kamryn Coleman gave up just four hits in a game shortened to five innings.
Walla Walla will play Jackson at 10 a.m. Saturday in another loser-out game and is two wins away from playing in the third-fourth game.
Earlier, the Blue Devils never quite recovered from an early four-run deficit and couldn’t overcome six errors in an 8-6 quarterfinal loss to Inglemoor.
Lauren Hoe doubled and scored twice for Wa-Hi, which outhit Inglemoor 9-8.
In their opener, the Blues Devils rallied for a pair of runs in the fifth, and Coleman threw blanks over the final four innings after surviving some early trouble in a 6-4 win over South Kitsap.
The scored was tied heading into the bottom of the fifth when Sweet drew a one-out walk, stole second, moved up on Josie Sweet’s single and scored on a error. One out later, Selina Atkinson singled to left to score Josie Sweet.
South Kitsap
112
000
0
—
4
9
4
Walla Walla
121
020
x
—
6
8
3
Highlights: WW, Kamryn Coleman 7IP-9H-4R-1ER-4BB-2K; Lauren Hoe 2x4, 2B; Josie Sweet 2x3, 2R.
Inglemoor
401
030
0
—
8
8
2
Walla Walla
200
021
1
—
6
9
6
Highlights: WW, Coleman 7IP-8H-8R-3ER-3BB-3K; Lauren Hoe 2x3, 2B, 2R; Faith Hoe 2B, R; Meghan Yenney 2x3, RBI; Selina Atkinson 2x3, R.
Walla Walla
266
01
—
15
14
2
Tahoma
210
00
—
3
4
6
Highlights: WW, Coleman 5IP-4H-3R-1ER-1BB-5K, 2x3, 2 RBI; Lauren Hoe 2x5, 2B, 2 RBI; Faith Hoe 2x2, 2B, 3R; Emma Sweet 2x4, 3 RBI, 2R; Josie Sweet 2x2, RBI, 2R; Emma Case 2x3.
TRI-CITIES PREP: The Jaguars got their bats going in the consolation bracket but couldn’t pull out the victory, losing 8-6 against Asotin to end their stay at Kiwanis Park in Yakima.
Alyssa Monteon went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Lexi Peenstra, Valarie Nunez and Sammi Thornton also had two hits apiece.
The Jaguars lost their opener 14-0 to Napavine, with Thornton’s single their only hit.
CLASS 2A (in Selah): Othello lost 1-0 to Port Angeles in the first round but bounced back with a 6-3 victory over Ridgefield. They played White River on Friday night in another loser-out game..
CLASS 1A (in Richland): College Place prevailed 15-12 over Chimacum in a wild first-round game before losing to La Center 6-3.
Warden fell to Bellevue 11-3 in its opener but bounced back for a 7-4 win over Deer Park.
Both College Place and Warden faced another round of loser-out games Friday night.
Kiona-Benton lost its opener 10-1 to Colville and then fell 7-4 to Cle Elum.
