Pasco soccer hopes to end playoff drought vs. CV in state semis

The Pasco High School soccer team topped Wenatchee 5-0 on Saturday, the team's first win in the state quarterfinals since 2009. The Bulldogs play Central Valley in the semis, the team that knocked them out of the past two state tourneys. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

