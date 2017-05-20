Mid-Columbia roundup: Andrews’ amazing day lifts Richland softball to state berth

Brandi Andrews was simply overwhelming with her team’s season on the line.
The Richland junior homered and drove in six runs to lead the Bombers to a 14-7 win over University on Saturday in the winner-to-state, loser-out game at the MCC/GSL 4A regional softball tournament at Walla Walla.
That after an earlier game in which she cracked three home runs at the plate and struck out 10 batters in the circle in a 6-1 victory over Lewis and Clark.
“It was unbelievable watching that,” Bombers coach Casey Emery said.
Richland advances to the 4A state tournament next week in Spokane.
The Bombers trailed U-Hi 5-3 before they erupted in the fourth. A bases-loaded hit batter and a ground out to second scored two runs, and Andrews followed with a two-run single as Richland took the lead.
A walk and a couple of errors led to two more runs.
Richland had plenty of offense up and down the lineup. Addison Pettit also cracked a homer and added a double in a 4-for-4 performance, and Miranda Camacho tripled and drove in two runs.
Camacho also tripled and drove in two runs against LC, but Andrews dominated the day. She homered her first three times up to bat and was walked with a base open in the sixth.
On the flip side, she recorded her first six outs via strikeout, including two with the bases loaded in the first to escape scot-free.
Richland
200
701
4
—
14
13
1
University
014
010
1
—
7
10
3
Highlights: R, Kaylie Northrop 7IP-10H-6ER-2K; Brandi Andrews 3x5, HR, 6 RBI, 2R; Miranda Camacho 2x4, 3B, 2 RBI; Addison Pettit 4x4, 2B, HR, RBI, R; Sydney Perryman 3R, RBI.
Lewis and Clark
001
000
0
—
1
5
1
Richland
203
010
x
—
6
7
1
Highlights: R, Brandi Andrews 7IP-5H-1R-3BB-10K, 3x3, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 3R; Miranda Camacho 2x4, 3B, 2 RBI.
WALLA WALLA 5, UNIVERISTY 3: Kamryn Coleman went the distance in the circle, and the host Blue Devils made the most of their five hits thanks to five U-Hi errors in the MCC/GSL 4A regional title game.
Wa-Hi grabbed the region’s first berth to state.
University
100
001
1
—
3
8
5
Walla Walla
210
002
x
—
5
5
1
Highlights: WW, Kamryn Coleman 7IP-8H-3R-3BB-6K, 2x4, RBI; Selina Atkinson 1x3, 2R; Emma Sweet 1x3, RBI.
JUANITA 4, KAMIAKIN 2: The visiting Braves outhit the Rebel but couldn’t stack the offense together and saw their season end in a crossover game one step short of state.
Mya Moore had Kamiakin’s only RBI. Andria Skeels gave up just five hits in five innings but was tagged for four runs.
Kamiakin
000
011
0
—
2
7
0
Juanita
102
010
x
—
4
6
1
Highlights: K, Andria Skeels 5IP-5H-4R-3BB-4K; Mya Moore 1IP-1H-0R-1K-0BB, 1x3, RBI; Dani Mastaler 2x4.
TRI-CITIES PREP 14, LIBERTY BELL 8: Lexi Peenstra, Destiney MacRoberts and Emily Dickson each drove in a pair of runs as a diverse offense led the Jaguars to a win in the 2B regional at Ephrata and claim the bracket’s fifth berth to state.
Six players had two hits each as Prep piled up 15 hits in the game. Maddie Brandner’s triple was the only extra-base hit.
TRI-CITIES PREP 14, LAKE ROOSEVELT 4: Dickson went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs, and Valarie Nunez had a double among her four hits and two RBIs to lead the Jaguars to a big win in their 2B regional contest.
MacRoberts also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs as Prep piled up 15 hits in the contest.
In an 8-1 loss to Brewster earlier in the day, Nunez went 3-for-3 for the Jaguars.
Baseball
PUYALLUP 11, CHIAWANA 1: After a thrilling start to their day, the Riverhawks saw their season end at the hands of the top-ranked Vikings.
Michael Spellacy threw six innings of two-hit ball for Puyallup in the 4A quarterfinals at Heidelberg Park in Tacoma.
Puyallup
240
003
2
—
11
10
2
Chiawana
000
001
0
—
1
2
4
Highlights: C, Trent Simpkins 2B.
CHIAWANA 4, GLACIER PEAK 3: Brayde Hirai filled out the role of “hero” just fine for the Riverhawks, smacking a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Riverhawks to a win in their state opener.
Chiawana’s rally started with one out in the seventh when Trent Simpkins lined a single to left. He was forced at second on his brother Troy’s grounder. Bristol McElroy followed with his second hit of the day to set the table for Hirai.
Collin Favor came in to run for McElroy, and with the Riverhawks’ season down to its final strike, Hirai found open field in center to deliver a double. Favor scored all the way from first, and it was time to celebrate.
Hirai also got it done on the mound, going five-plus innings while giving up just five hits and one run. He walked three and struck out five.
McElroy also doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Glacier Peak
000
001
2
—
3
6
3
Chiawana
000
200
2
—
4
7
1
Highlights: C, Brayde Hirai 5.2IP-5H-1R-3BB-5K, 2x4, 2B, 2 RBI; Bristol McElroy 2x4, 2B, 2 RBI; Trent Simpkins 2x3, R.
SKYVIEW 1, WALLA WALLA 0: A brilliant pitching day continued in the 4A quarterfinals for Wa-Hi, with Nick Zehner going the distance and giving up just six hits and one run while striking out five at Yakima County Stadium.
But the Blue Devils simply couldn’t get any offense going against Skyview’s Daniel Copeland, who went six-plus and only gave up five hits and no runs.
Skyview
001
000
0
—
1
6
2
Walla Walla
000
000
0
—
0
5
1
Highlights: WW, Nick Zehner 7IP-6H-1R-1BB-5K; Seth Ahrens 2B.
WALLA WALLA 3, WENATCHEE 0: Dexter Aichele threw a four-hit gem, and Mitch Lesmeister was in the middle of a three-run first inning for the Blue Devils, who won their first-round game.
Lesmeister singled in Scott Golden and Mason Knowles and scored on Zehner’s two-out single as Walla Walla got off to a quick start. And those three early runs stood tall behind Aichele, who cruised through the Panthers’ lineup.
Wenatchee
000
000
0
—
0
4
1
Walla Walla
300
000
x
—
3
7
1
Highlights: WW, Dexter Aichele 7IP-4H-0R-2BB-4K; Seth Ahrens 2B; Scott Golden 2B, R; Conner Lemma 2B; Mitch Lesmeister 2x3, 2 RBI, R.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, ASOTIN 2: Jared Hartwig and Carter Ritala combined for seven sparkling innings, and Max Nelson, Sam Harlow and Logan Mercado had key singles in the Jaguars’ three-run fourth inning as Prep moved into the 2B state semifinals with a pair of victories at Davis High School in Yakima.
The Jaguars’ next game will be against Napavine at 4 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
Ritala singled with one out in the fourth and scored on a two-out error with Jacob Amato hitting. Nelson and Harlow had back-to-back hits to score Amato, and Nelson scored on Mercado’s sharp single to center.
That was enough with Hartwig and Ritala dealing. Hartwig went the first five and gave up six hits and two runs, striking out five. Ritala slammed the door, giving up just one hit over the final two innings.
Earlier, Trent Mercado struck out seven and gave up just three hits for the shutout, and Nelson cracked a three-run double during a five-run first inning as the Jaguars cruised to a 10-0 win over Pe Ell/Willapa Valley in the first round.
Nelson drove in four runs, and Amato went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored for Prep, which faced Asotin in the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon. Chase Wilson had three hits at the top of the order.
Tennis
Richland’s Quincy Fisher placed second in singles at the 4A girls regional tennis tournament at Hanford High, pacing the Bombers to second in the team standings.
Hanford’s Celest Pe finished third to draw an alternate spot into next week’s state tournament in Richland. Lewis and Clark’s Brooke Fager won the singles championship, and Spokane teams swept the top three spots in doubles.
▪ Richland’s Nathan Lipton and Gray Evans won the boys doubles at Southridge, beating Edward and Eric Liu of Mead 6-4, 7-5 to lock up a state berth.
Hanford’s Will Thompson also will play at state after placing second in boys singles, losing to Lewis and Clark’s Kyle Fager 6-2, 7-5 in the final.
CWAC DISTRICT/CROSSOVER: Othello’s Zoee Roylance finished second in girls singles to advnace to next week’s 2A state tournament in Seattle.
Roylance lost 6-3, 6-4 to Selah’s Mary-Francis Ballew in the final.
Othello’s Collin Freeman and Kyler Villarreal placed second in boys doubles to advance to state, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to East Valley’s Aidan Fallstrom and Jask Khinda.
and the Huskies added a third entry when Tanaya Anderson and Katie Walker placed fourth in girls doubles, winning their final match 7-5, 6-4.
SCAC DISTRICT: The East teams didn’t have a lot of luck in the tournament at Connell.
Only the host Eagles qualified a team from the East: Colin Poe and James Coclasuer finished fifth in boys doubles.
Connell’s Matthew Dipasqualie placed sixth in boys singles and is an alternate. The top five boys placers and top four girls automatically are into next week’s tournament at the Yakima Tennis Club.
