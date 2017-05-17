Mid-Columbia: Kamiakin softball wins two, headed to crossover

Andria Skeels gave up just one run while pitching 11 innings on the day, and the Kamiakin High School softball team topped Southridge, 5-2, and Shadle Park, 2-1, on Wednesday at Mt. Spokane to advance out of the MCC-GSL regional playoffs and into the glue crossover.
Kamiakin (17-6) will play the SeaKing District 2 No. 6 seed — loser of Thursday’s game between Garfield and Juanita — at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Southwest Athletic Complex in Seattle.
AyJay Mullholland led off the bottom of the first against Southridge with a single, then stole second and third, and later scored on a groundout by Lynsie Miracle to put the Braves up early. Lexi Brown smacked a two-run triple, Skeels gave up one hit over four scoreless innings and Mya Moore closed out the final three.
Skeels gave up just one hit over the first five innings against Shadle Park — six in total — and RBI squeeze bunts by Moore and Rachael George in the third and fourth innings, respectively, were enough run support to get the Braves through the loser-out, winner-to-crossover game.
Southridge
000
020
0
—
2
3
0
Kamiakin
100
202
x
—
5
6
0
Highlights: SR, Meghan Kinsey 2b, R, RBI; Sydney Stoner 6IP-6H-5R-6K-4BB. K, Makenna Morgan 1x1, 2RBI; Macy Christianson 1x2, BB, 2R, SB; Lexi Brown 3b, BB, 2RBI; Andria Skeels 4IP-1H-0R-1K-0BB.
Kamiakin
001
100
0
—
2
5
0
Shadle Park
000
001
0
—
1
6
2
Highlights: K, Skeels 7IP-6H-1R-4K-0BB; AyJay Mullholland 2x4, 2b, R, SB; Christianson 2x3. SP, Skyla Mangis 2x3, RBI; Jaya Allen 7IP-5H-2R-1ER-11K-2BB.
GOLF
CWAC BOYS: Othello’s Patrick Azevedo and Ben Garza qualified for the 2A state golf tournament Wednesday after making a top 12 showing at the district meet at Black Rock Creek in Sunnyside.
Azevedo shot a 79, which put him third overall behind East Valley’s Ryker Torres (73) and Ephrata’s Sean Couture (78).
Garza finished with an 87, just making the cut.
Also qualifying for state were Cameron Savage (87) of Prosser and Rocco Parrish (87) of Grandview.
East Valley won the district team title with 330 points, followed by Ephrata (351) and Othello (357).
The state tournament will be held May 23-24 at Creek at Qualchan in Spokane.
DISTRICT 5/9 BOYS: Shea Kimball of DeSales (169) finished third, and Teddy Moore (176) of Tri-Cities Prep was fourth at the district tournament at Horn Rapids.
Both golfers qualified for the state tournament May 23-24 at Horn Rapids.
Jake TeWalt of Pomeroy took medalist honors with a 156.
