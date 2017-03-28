Local briefs: Walla Walla takes fourth in state dance debut

In its first appearance state appearance, the Walla Walla High School dance team took fourth Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Walla Walla, which will graduate seniors Emma Eskil and Merrit Morris, competed against 19 teams in the Dance category. The team will perform at 7 p.m. March 30 and 31 in the Walla Walla High School Auditorium as a part of the Nights of Dance show.
Hanford took third in both Dance and Hip Hop. Pasco finished fourth in Hip Hop.
COLLEGE UPDATE
For helping Western Washington University to a fourth-place finish at last week’s California Baptist Invitational in Corona, Calif., senior Jeffrey Marcum (Richland HS) was named one of the GNAC Men’s Golfers of the Week, the conference announded Tuesday.
Marcum shares the honor with Simon Fraser’s Chris Crisologo. He also took Golfer of the Week honors for Feb. 13-19 after tying for sixth at The Visit Stockton Cactus Thaw.
Marcum tied for fourth individually at the 54-hole tournament, nicknamed The Battle at Eagle Glen, carding a 2-over 218. It was his third top 10 finish of the season in seven starts.
▪ Savannah Egbert (Connell HS) helped the Central Washington University softball team pick up six wins last week, and was named the GNAC Player of the Week.
The freshman raised her season batting average from .289 to .407 over the week, going 11-for-16 (.688) with eight runs scored, six RBI, two doubles and a homerun in doubleheaders against Western Washington, Western Oregon and Concordia. She also went 7-for-7 in stolen bases, four of which came in the first game against Concordia, a 9-2 win.
The Wildcats (18-5) are on an 11-game winning streak, and finish up their nonconference schedule with a seven-game road trip beginning Wednesday in Turloch, Calif. CWU plays Stansilus State to open the series, then will play six games against various teams in the Tournament of Champions over the weekend.
