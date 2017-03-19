Mid-Columbia roundup, March 19: Andrews’ monster day gets Richland softball two wins

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado Pause

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:19 Somos East Side Helpers

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron