Mid-Columbia roundup, March 19: Andrews’ monster day gets Richland softball two wins

Brandi Andrews went 7-for-7 with three home runs, three doubles and 12 RBI’s, and pitched her way to a couple of victories as the Richland High School softball team earned blowout wins over Emerald Ridge and Coeur d’Alene on Saturday at Columbia Playfield.
“We took third at state last year, and that’s how she was hitting at state,” Richland coach Casey Emery said of Andrews. “She just picked up right where she left off. She’s just a junior, and we’re really excited that we’re going to have her for two more years.
“Even back when April Utecht was here, and she went on and is playing at Oregon, I don’t remember her ever having a day like this.”
In the first game, Andrews hit two two-run bombs and a two-RBI single, and gave up just one hit and a walk in her three innings in the circle, to lead the Bombers to a 15-0 mercy-rule win over Emerald Ridge.
Emily Garza accounted for four runs by going 4-for-4 with a double and a triple for Richland (2-0), and Sydney Perryman scored twice and drove in one in her 2-for-3 performance. Kaylie Northrop threw two perfect innings of relief.
Andrews kept her impressive day rolling with three doubles and a grand slam in Richland’s 13-5 win over Coeur d’Alene in the second game.
The Bombers led 6-4 in the fifth when Journey Dewey ripped a triple to plate Baylei Ozuna, then Dewey scored on a single by Meghan Callaway to make it a four-run lead. Perryman and Miranda Camacho helped load the bases in the next two at bats, which set the stage for Andrews’ third dinger of the day to put the game out of reach at 12-4.
The doubleheader was a part of the Richland Softball Mixer, which pairs Mid-Columbia Conference teams with visiting squads from around the Pacific Northwest. Twelve varsity teams competed at the event this year.
Emerald Ridge
000
00
—
0
1
3
Richland
249
0x
—
15
14
0
Highlights: R, Brandi Andrews 3x3, 2 HR, 6RBI, 2R, 3IP-1H-0R-5K-1BB; Addison Pettit 3x3, 2 2b, RBI, R; Emily Garza 4x4, 2b, 3b, 3R, RBI; Kaylie Northrop 2IP-0H-0R-0BB; Sydney Perryman 2x3, BB, 2R, RBI, SB.
Coeur d’Alene
301
001
0
—
5
11
1
Richland
401
161
x
—
13
12
1
Highlights: Brandi Andrews (R) 4x4, HR, 3 2b, 6RBI, R; Halle Kane (CDA) 2x3, 2 2b, 2RBI, R; Journey Dewey (R) 2x4, 3b, 2R, RBI.
CHIAWANA 10, KENNEWICK 2: Annalisa McKinney went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a double, and pitched four innings of perfect relief to lead the Riverhawks to a win in nonconference play at Columbia Playfields.
Morgan Hirai went 2-for-3 with a triple and accounted for six runs, and Haley Cartenga had a double, triple and two RBI’s.
Chiawana
012
210
4
—
10
14
2
Kennewick
101
000
0
—
2
2
1
Highlights: C, Annalisa McKinney 3x4, HR, 2b, 3R, RBI, 4IP-0H-0R-3K-0BB; Morgan Hirai 2x3, 3b, HBP; 4RBI, 2R; Haley Cartenga, 2x4, 3b, 2b, 2RBI, R.
CHIAWANA 6, POST FALLS 1: Malie Bishop made just one mistake in the circle, which resulted in a solo home run by Abby Melton, but was otherwise dominant, scattering six hits and striking out five while going the distance to get the win for the Riverhawks in nonconference play.
McKinney drove in three runs and Anisa Garcia went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for Chiawana.
Post Falls
001
000
0
—
1
6
1
Chiawana
002
400
0
—
6
10
1
Highlights: PF, Abby Melton 2x3, HR, 2b, RBI, R. C, Anisa Garcia 3x3, BB, 2R; Annalisa McKinney 2x3, 2b, 3RBI; Malie Bishop 7IP-6H-1R-5K-1BB.
WALLA WALLA 12, COEUR D’ALENE 2 (5): Kamryn Coleman accounted for three runs on offense and delivered a five-inning gem in the circle to lead the Blue Devils to a nonconference win at Columbia Playfields.
Meghan Yenney drove in three runs and scored three times, and Emma Case had two RBI’s and two runs scored.
Coeur d’Alene
200
00
—
2
4
5
Walla Walla
137
01
—
12
10
4
Highlights: WW, Lauren Hoe 2x4, 3b, 2RBI, R; Kamryn Coleman 2x3, 3b, 2RBI, R, 5IP-4H-2R-0ER-1K-3BB; Meghan Yenney 3R, 3RBI; Emma Case 1x2, 2b, 2RBI, 2R.
WALLA WALLA 4, POST FALLS 3: Coleman gave up just three hits and didn’t allow an earned run as she went the distance to get the Blue Devils a nonconference win at Columbia Playfields.
Post Falls put two runs on the board in the top of the first, But Lauren Hoe and Coleman teamed up to drive in three runs in the bottom of the fifth to give Walla Walla the only lead it would need.
Post Falls
200
010
0
—
3
3
2
Walla Walla
000
130
x
—
4
5
6
Highlights: WW, L.Hoe 2RBI, R; Emma Sweet 3b, R; Coleman 7IP-3H-3R-0ER-5K-1BB.
KAMIAKIN WINS 2: Andria Skeels hit two doubles, drove in four runs, and picked up the win, striking out nine in a 10-0 win over Emerald Ridge.
AyJay Mulholland went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and scored three times as the Braves needed just five innings for the nonleague win.
Against Hanford, Mya Moore worked six innings, striking out seven.
Kamiakin (2-0) scored five of their runs off wild pitches, and another off an error.
Annie Polster led the Falcons, going 2-for-3 with a triple.
Emerald Ridge
000
00
—
0
1
1
Kamiakin
321
22
—
10
12
0
Kamiakin highlights: AyJay Mulholland 3x3, 3B, 3R, 2 RBIs; Andria Skeels 2x2, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 9K, 1H; Mya Moore 2x3, 3B, 2R; Lexi Brown 2x2.
Hanford
000
000
0
—
0
3
3
Kamiakin
230
030
x
—
8
7
0
Highlights: Annie Polster (H) 2x3, 3B; Macy Christianson (K) 2x4, 2B, 2R; Andria Skeels (K) 2x2, RBI; Lexi Brown 2B; Mya Moore (K) 7K.
CENTRAL VALLEY 13, HANFORD 8: The Bears pounded out 10 hits, and took advantage of 10 walks, en route to a nonleague win over the Falcons.
Gabby Turner had two hits and drive in two runs for Hanford.
Central Valley
320
071
0
—
13
10
5
Hanford
032
021
0
—
8
6
2
Highlights: Jordan Schneidmiller (C) 2x4; Macie Reynolds (C) 2B, 2 RBI; Kelcie Gumm (C) 2 RBI, 6IP, 3K, 2BB; Kindel Moe (C) 2x4; Grace Stumbough (C) 2x2, 3B, 3R; Gabby Turner (H) 2x3, 2 RBI, 2R; Malinda Ham (H) 2R.
OTHELLO 11-12, EPHRATA 3-5: The Huskies pounded out 20 total hits and got some nice pitching performances to capture a sweep in their season-opening doubleheader in CWAC play.
Niki Velazquez was a menace at the plate and on the base paths in both games, going 4-for-6 and stealing six bags.
Ausidey Sauceda was the winning pitcher in the first game, as she struck out seven Tigers. She also had a double at the plate in the first game, and went 3-for-5 with two triples and a double in the second.
Paulina Nunez was the winning pitcher in the second game.
Othello
005
401
1
—
11
17
4
Ephrata
100
001
1
—
3
4
4
Highlights: O, Caylene Garza 3x5; Malaya Sauceda 3x5, 2b; Niki Velazquez 2x3, 4SB.
Othello
202
312
2
—
12
13
1
Ephrata
000
230
0
—
5
10
0
Highlights: O, Audisey Sauceda 3x5, 2 3b, 2b; Velazquez 2x3, 2SB; Ebony Guzman 2x2, 3b; Mariah DeLeon 2x4, 3b. E, Aliyah Derr 3x4, 3b.
KIONA-BENTON 18-16, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3-0: Tegan Carlson went 6-for-6 with three extra-base hits and five RBI’s on the day, and the Bears enforced the five-inning mercy rule against the host Coyotes in both halves of an SCAC East doubleheader.
Carslson — who went 3-for-3 in each game — had a home run in the first game, and Mackenzie Momoplie went 4-for-4 with four RBI’s. Ki-Be pitcher Katie Rheinschmidt gave up a two-run homer to Haylee Flowers in the first, but was fairly dominant from there, giving up just three hits and striking out 10.
Carlson laced a couple doubles and drove in three runs in the second game, and Yvonne Burnett went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI’s. Taylor Monk threw a no-hitter and struck out eight.
Kiona-Benton
444
24
—
18
20
0
Burbank
200
10
—
3
3
1
Highlights: KB, Tegan Carlson; 3x3, HR, 2RBI; Dainera Morgan 3x5, 2b; Malorie Calzadillas 3x3, 2b, 3RBI; Mackenzie Momopolie 4x4, 4RBI; Katie Rheinschmidt 5IP-3H-3R-10K. CB, Haylee Flowers HR, 2RBI.
Kiona-Benton
633
40
—
16
11
0
Burbank
000
00
—
0
0
2
Highlights: KB, Carlson 3x3, 2 2b, 3RBI; Yvonne Burnett; 2x3, HR, 3RBI; Taylor Monk 5IP-0H-0R-8K.
WARDEN 11-17, COLLEGE PLACE 9-7: First baseman Amanda Contreras hit two home runs in the fifth inning of the second game to help the host Cougars sweep the Hawks in SCAC East action.
Contreras led off the fifth with a solo shot to break a 7-7 tie, then blasted a three-run shot later in the inning as Warden (2-1, 2-0 SCAC) went on to win 17-7 in six innings.
In the opener, Jizelle Pruneda struck out nine and Joselyn Chagoya hit a home run and drove in two runs.
College Place
310
004
1
—
9
8
3
Warden
021
323
x
—
11
13
5
Highlights: Nicole Orchard (C) 3x4, 4R; C.Payne (C) 2x3; D.Orchard (C) 2x2, 4 RBIs, 2B, 5K; Leanne Martinez (W) 3x4; Joselyn Chagoya (W) 2x3, HR, 2 RBIs; Aaliyah Escamilla (W) 2x3, RBI; Jizelle Pruneda 2x4, 9K.
College Place
060
100
—
7
11
2
Warden
220
391
—
17
18
2
Highlights: D.Orchard (C) 3x3, 2 RBIs; Payne (C) 2x3, 2 RBIs; E.Christensen 2x3, 3B; Bailey Whitney (W) 4x4, 3B, 5 RBIs; Amanda Contreras (W) 3x4, 2 HR, 6 RBIs; Escamilla (W) 4x5 3 2B, RBI; Martinez (W) 3x3, 3R; Pruneda (W) 5K.
BASEBALL
KENNEWICK 11, POST FALLS 1 (5): Trent Sellers went 3-for-4 with two doubles and had a hand in scoring four runs, Cooper Shelby tossed a five-inning gem while reaching base all three times he came to the plate, and the host Lions dismantled the Trojans in nonconference action.
Tim Gee and Easton Stevens accounted for three runs each for Kennewick, which scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to enforce the mercy rule.
Post Falls
000
01
—
1
3
3
Kennewick
213
23
—
11
12
0
Highlights: K, Trent Sellers 3x4, 2 2b, 2R, 2RBI; Tim Gee 2x3, 2b, 2RBI, R; Easton Stevens 2x3, 2b, 2RBI, R; Talon Lafontaine 1x3, 2R, RBI, 2SB; Cooper Shelby 5IP-3H-1R-0ER-9K-0BB, 2BB, HBP, R.
KAMIAKIN 5, EVERGREEN 0: Nick Irwin scattered four hits over six innings of work to lead the host Braves to a nonconference win.
Nolan Degarmo drove in three runs, two of which came on a fielder’s choice in the fifth that capped the scoring.
Evergreen
000
000
0
—
0
4
1
Kamiakin
011
003
x
—
5
5
2
Highlights: K, Nick Irwin 6IP-4H-0R-6K-0BB; Ryan Dearing 1x2, 2b, R, RBI, SF; Payton Flynn 2x3; Nolan Degarmo 3RBI.
POST FALLS 12, KAMIAKIN 11 (8): Nate Buer scored the game-winning run in the top of the eighth on an error, and the visiting Trojans topped the Braves in a nonconference, extra-innings thriller.
Kamiakin led 7-3 after four innings, but a six-run fifth put Post Falls in the driver’s seat. Kamiakin took another lead, 10-9, heading into the seventh, which Post Falls reclaimed with a two-run frame.
Tyson Brown extended the game for Kamiakin with an RBI single to plate Brady Bush in the bottom of the seventh.
Kamiakin’s Payton Flynn reached base on an error to lead off the bottom of the eighth, but Post Falls’ Wyatt Setian set the Braves down in order from there to strand the potential tying run.
Post Falls
120
060
21
—
12
12
2
Kamiakin
401
203
10
—
11
12
4
Highlights: PF, Isaiah Gosney 3x5, 2R, SB; Jacob Rutherford 2x4, BB, 3R, 3RBI. K, Chase Grillo 2x5, 2b, 3RBI, 2R; Brady Bush 2x2, 3BB, 3R; Kholter Trimble 1x2, HR, BB, HBP, 2RBI, R.
SOUTHRIDGE 18, UNION 1 (5): Jake Harvey went 4-for-4 and accounted for five runs, and also threw an inning of perfect relief to lead the host Suns to a blowout win in nonconference play.
Lane Hailey only had one hit but made it count, delivering a grand slam in Southridge’s 11-run bottom of the fourth. Mason Martin followed with a solo shot to right.
Union
010
00
—
1
2
4
Southridge
331
(11)x
—
18
18
0
Highlights: S, Jake Harvey 4x4, 3b, 3R, 2RBI, SB, 1IP-0H-0R-1K-0BB; Lane Hailey 1x3, HBP, HR, 4RBI, 3R; Nick Grade 3x3, 3R, RBI; Tracer Bjorge 3x4, 2 2b, 3R, 2RBI; Mason Martin 2x3, HR, BB, 2RBI, R; Sergio Midili 3x3, 2b, R, RBI.
RICHLAND 9, EASTMONT 2: Casey Perryman launched a homer and accounted for six runs as the Bombers built an early lead that was never threatened by the Wildcats in nonconference play.
Adam Weissenfels and Josh Ellis each had two hits and accounted for three runs. Weissenfels and Perryman combined to swipe five bases.
Eastmont
010
010
0
—
2
6
2
Richland
242
100
x
—
9
9
2
Highlights: R, Casey Perryman 2x4, HR, 3R, 3RBI, 3SB; Adam Weissenfels 2x4, 3b, 2R, RBI, 2SB; Josh Ellis 2x2, BB, 2RBI, R, SF.
FERRIS 15, RICHLAND 8: Brock Bozett paced a relentless Saxons’ offensive attack, going 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBI’s and two runs scored, and Ferris used an early lead to lock up a nonconference win over the host Bombers.
Josh Mendoza hit a double and drove in three runs for Richland. Kevin Augustine went 2-for-4 and accounted for three runs.
Five players had multi-hit games for Ferris, which pounded out 16 hits in total. The Saxons led 10-0 in the middle of the second inning.
Ferris
370
220
1
—
15
16
3
Richland
010
502
0
—
8
8
2
Highlights: F, Eric Mast 3x5, 2 2b; 3R, RBI; Brock Bozett 2x3, 3b, BB, 4RBI, 2R, SB, SF; Dylan Bohnert 2x2, 2b, BB, HBP, 2R, 2RBI. R, Josh Mendoza 2b, 3RBI; Kevin Augustine 2x4, 2RBI, R.
PASCO 2-12, HERITAGE 1-3: Joel Gier delivered a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to drive in Anthony Cruz and give the host Bulldogs their first win of the season in the first game of the nonconference doubleheader.
Pasco trailed 1-0 going into its last at bat. Zeff Rivas led off the inning with a base hit up the middle, moved to third on a double by Cruz and scored the tying run by stealing home.
The Bulldogs’ offense put it all together against Heritage’s second-game starter Jalen Hardesty, as they put up eight runs in the bottom of the first and four in the fourth.
Five Bulldogs had multi-hit games and Rivas went the distance on the mound, giving up three runs on eight hits.
Heritage
000
100
0
—
1
6
0
Pasco
000
000
2
—
2
6
0
Highlights: P, Trevor Crawford 5.2IP-4H-1R-4K-4BB; Keaton Stewart 1.1IP-2H-0R-1K-1BB. H, Donald Gange 6.2IP-6H-2R-3K-1BB.
Heritage
030
000
0
—
3
8
1
Home team
800
400
x
—
12
13
2
Highlights: P, Stewart 2x4, 2b, 2R, 2RBI, SB; Crawford 2x4, 2 2b, R, RB, SB; Zeff Rivas 3x4, 2R, RBI, SB, 7IP-8H-3R-5K-2BB; Omar Avila 2x3, 2RBI, R; Emilio Davila 2x4, 2b, 2R, RBI, SB.
HANFORD 6, PENDLETON 2: Gage Young went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an RBI double, and the Falcons pulled away late for a comfortable nonconference win at home.
Shane Martin fired four innings of relief for Hanford and gave up just three hits and one run.
Pendleton
300
200
1
—
6
8
3
Hanford
030
323
x
—
11
10
1
Highlights: H, Gage Young 3x4, HR, 2b, 4RBI, 3R; Robert Young 2x3, BB, 2RBI, R, SB; Shane Martin 4IP-3H-1R-3K-2BB
KENNEWICK 10, EVERGREEN 0: Trent Sellers pitched five innings, striking out nine, and the Lions belted four doubles in a nonleague win over the Plainsmen.
Sellers, Blake Loftus and Tim Gee drove in two runs each for Kennewick.
Evergreen
000
00
—
0
3
0
Kennewick
001
45
—
10
9
1
Kennewick highlights: Blake Loftus 2B, 2 RBI, 2R; Sellers 5IP, 9K, 2B, 2 RBI; Brayden Collier 2x3; Tim Gee 2B, 2 RBI; Talon Lfontaine 2B, 2R.
EAST VALLEY 14-15, PROSSER 0-1: The Mustangs couldn’t get much of anything going, as they mustered just five hits in falling in a CWAC doubleheader against the Red Devils.
Max Hagler had four hits on the day and accounted for seven runs, and Nick Hagler went 5-for-6, scored five times and drove in three.
Prosser
000
00
—
0
1
3
East Valley
112
(10)x
—
14
13
1
Highlights: EV, Nick Hagler 2x2, BB, HBP, 3R; Max Hagler 2x4, 2b, 3RBI, 2R, SB; Nate Uristegui 4IP-H-0R-5K-0BB.
Prosser
000
01
—
1
4
4
East Valley
812
4x
—
15
12
0
Highlights: EV, Nick Hagler 3x4, 2 2b, 3b, 3RBI, 2R; Max Hagler 2x2, 2b, BB, 2R, 2RBI; Noah Alexander 4.1IP-4H-0R-8K-3BB.
KIONA-BENTON 7-24, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3-11: Lino Rivera pitched seven innings, striking out 14 to lead the Bears to a victory in the first game of an SCAC doubleheaders against the host Coyotes.
Clayton Johns hit a double and drove in three runs for Ki-Be.
In the second game, Ron Lewis hit a home run and drove in six runs for the Bears, while Clayton Johns went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Kiona-Benton
100
104
1
—
7
8
0
Columbia-Burbank
201
000
0
—
3
3
1
Highlights: Lino Rivera (K) 7IP, 14K, 1BB; Clayton Johns (K) 2x3, 2B, 3 RBI; Zane Smith (K) 2x4, 2B; Tyler Watters (K) 2B; Martin (CB) 2B.
Kiona-Benton
332
(15)10
—
24
17
1
Columbia-Burbank
520
40x
—
11
7
2
Highlights: Ron Lewis (K) 3x5, HR, 6 RBI, 5R; Ben Victory (K) 2x4; Zane Smith (K) 2x3, 2 RBI, 2R, 2 SB; Lino Rivera (K) 2x4, 2B, 3 RBI; Clayton Johns (K) 4x4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Tyler Watters (K) 2 RBI; Abe Rheinschmidt 3 RBI, 3R; Joe Mendoza (K) 3 RBI; Andrade (CB) 2 RBI, 2B; Jamison (CB) 3R, 2 SB.
RIVER VIEW 17-19, WAHLUKE 4-2: The Panthers put on a hitting clinic, plating 36 runs on 22 hits in their doubleheader sweep of host Wahluke in SCAC East play.
In the first game, Kolton Anderson accounted for five runs and stole five bases, Trevor Lechelt threw three shutout innings and drove in three runs at the plate, and the Panthers rolled to a five-inning, mercy-rule win.
Angel Graneles pinch hit for the Warriors in the fourth and got them on the board with a two-run double, and later scored on a wild pitch.
River View led just 6-2 after four innings in the second game, but a 13-run top of the fifth quickly made it a 17-run affair and eventually forced the five-inning mercy rule.
Anderson, Dreyden Drevers and Spencer Weatherby each accounted for four runs.
River View
24(11)
00
—
17
10
0
Wahluke
000
31
—
4
4
0
Highlights: Kolton Anderson (RV) 2x3, BB, 3R, 2RBI, 5SB; Trevor Lechelt (RV) 3IP-2H-0R-7K-2BB, 3x3, 2b, 3RBI; Garrett Mineilly (RV) 1x3, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB; Angel Graneles (W) 1x1, 2b, 2RBI, R, 2SB; Richy Lane (RV) 1x2, 2R, RBI.
River View
104
1(13)
—
19
12
0
Wahluke
101
00
—
2
4
1
Highlights: RV, Anderson 2x4, BB, 2RBI, 2R, SB; Dreyden Devers 1x2, BB, HBP, 3R, RBI, 2SB; Spencer Weatherby 3x3, BB, 3R, RBI.
Track and field
Walla Walla’s Mitchell Jacobson won the high jump and the triple jump at the Sweeney Invitational in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Walla Walla boys finished second in the team standings with 102.5 points, just behind host Lewiston with 106 points.
The Wa-Hi girls were third with 106 points. Post Falls took the team title with 120 points.
Jacobson cleared 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump, 10 inches better than the second-place jumper.
In the triple jump, Jacobson soared 44-4 1/2, nearly 3 feet better than the next man.
Wa-Hi’s Jared McAlvey finished second in the 110 hurdles (17.36 seconds), while the 4x200 relay team was second in a time of 1:34.64.
Kenneth Rooks of College Place ran to a second-place finish in the 800 (2:03.06).
For the girls, Wa-Hi’s Kendal Tyler and Hannah Gardner finished 3-4 in the 400 meters,while Erika Leinweber was third in the 3,200 (11:47.30), and Abigail Snyder second in the 300 hurdles (49.20).
At Lewiston, Idaho
BOYS
Teams scores: Lewiston 106, Walla Walla 102.5, Coeur d’Alene 94, Pullman 72, Lake City 67.5, Orofino 67, Post Falls 65.5; Timberlake 37, Moscow 30, Sandpoint 26, College Place 25, McCall-Donnelly 19, Clarkston 8, Grangeville 3.5. 100: Thomas Redal (LC), 11.64; 200: Zac Magee (CD), 22.64; 400: Zac Magee (CD), 49.18; 800: Josh Corgatelli (Mos), 2:03,01; 1,600: Austin Byrer (Lew), 4:26.35; 3,200: Austin Byrer (Lew), 9:35.0; 110H: Joe Tingstad (Pul), 16.13; 300H: Alex Ayers (LC), 42.38; 4x100 relay: Pullman, 43.63; 4x200 relay: Lake City, 1:34.60; 4x400 relay: Lewiston, 3:44.20; Distance medley relay: Coeur d’Alene, 11:23.83; Sprint medley relay: Timberlake 4:07.60; Shot: Grady Leonard (CD), 58-11 1/2; Discus: Grady Leonard (CD), 152-5; HJ: Mitchell Jacobson (WW), 6-8; PV: Connor McMurray (CD), 11-6; LJ: Matt West (Oro), 21-10 1/2; TJ: Mitchell Jacobson (WW), 44-4 1/2.
GIRLS
Teams scores: Post Falls 120, Coeur d’Alene 108, Walla Walla 106; Lake City 103, Pullman 69.5; Sandpoint 52, Lewiston 46, Moscow 45, Timberlake 19, McCall-Donnelly 13, Orofino 13, Clarkston 12, Kellogg 11, Grangeville 10.5, College place 10. 100: Kate Wray (Mos), 13.04; 200: Kate Wray (Mos), 27.34; 400: Tyler McCliment-Call (PF), 1:04.02; 800: Elyria Kabasenche (Pul), 2:27.28; 1,600: Elyria Kabasenche (Pul), 5:25.36; 3,200: Katherine Ruck (Mos), 11:42.50; 100H: Klaire Mitchell (LC), 16.45; 300H: Kinsey Freeman (LC), 49.0; 4x100 relay: Coeur D’Alene, 51.11; 4x200 relay: Post Falls, 1:50.18; 4x400 relay: Coeur d’Alene, 4:19.60; Distance medley relay: Post Falls, 13:50.21; Sprint medley relay: Post Falls, 2:07.26; Shot: Emily Hernandez (LC), 36-1 1/2; Discus: Josie Osika (LC), 123-5; HJ: Melody Kempton (PF), 4-10; PV: Hally Ruff (WW), 10-0; LJ: Mackenzie Morris (PF), 16-5; TJ: Melody Kempton (PF), 33-7.
SOCCER
HANFORD 5, SOUTHRIDGE 0: Ross Kieffer scored twice, Moamel Abdali assisted on one of those scores and converted a penalty kick, and the visiting Falcons rolled to a victory in MCC play.
Brandon Alexander made five saves to keep the Suns off the board.
Scoring: H, Ross Kieffer 2G; Moamel Abdali G (PK), A; Jermiah Nguyen G; Sergio Ariza G; Nick Ozanich A. Shots: H 7, S 5. Saves: H, Brandon Alexander 5. S, 2.
WALLA WALLA 1, CHIAWANA 0: Fernando Ortiz scored the game’s only goal, and Angel Montero pick up the shutout with three saves as the host Blue Devils beat the Riverhawks in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Scoring: Fernando Ortiz (W) G, Alejandro Espana (W) A. Saves: W, Angel Montero 3.
OTHELLO 4, WAPATO 0: Juan Tapia scored twice, and Irvin Sandoval and Juan Orozco found the back of the net as well to lead the visiting Huskies to a nonconference win over the Wolves.
Jose Gomez and George Navarrete combined to make five saves to get the second shutout of the season for Othello (3-0). The Huskies have scored 17 goals in three games.
Scoring: O, Juan Tapia 2G, Irvin Sandoval G, Juan Orozco G, Sergio Mondragon A, Frankie Ramos A. Shots: O 15, W 7. Saves: O, Jose Gomez 4; George Navarrete 1. W, Jose Nava 6.
PROSSER 2, EAST VALLEY 1: Uriel Mendoza scored the winning goal on a penalty shot in the 82nd minutes as the host Mustangs beat the Red Devils.
East Valley (2-2) opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a header by Fabian Kirby off a corner kick. Prosser (2-1) tied the score in the 76th minute with a goal by Aaron Gutierrez.
Scoring: Fabrian Kirby (EV) G; Aaron Gutierrez (P) G; Emmanuel Herrera (P) A; Uriel Mendoza (P) G (PK). Shots: EV 11, P 7. Saves: EV, Chris Kirby 5; P, Jordan Garcia 4, Fernando Lopez 6.
ROYAL 4, GRANGER 0: Playing their fourth game in eight days, the Knights still had enough gas left in the take for a home win over the Spartans.
Michael Rojas had a goal and an assist for Royal, while CJ Quintero had a quiet day in goal as Granger mustered zero shots on goal.
The Knights (4-0) open SCAC East play Monday at Warden.
Royal Scoring: Angel Farias G; Michael Rojas G, A; Fernando Ortiz G; Antonio Barragan G. Shots: G 0, R 15. Saves: G, Isaiah Farias 4; R, CJ Quintero 0.
ZILLAH 3, KIONA-BENTON 1: Pablo Medina scored two goals to help the Leopards to a home win over the Bears.
Vidal Rivera scored Kiona-Benton’s lone goal, while Sebastian Sota had five saves in goal.
Scoring: Vidal Rivera (K) G; Moises Ortiz (K) A; Pablo Medina (Z) 2G; Isaac Vargas (Z) G. Shots: Z 11, KB 11. Saves: KB, Sebastian Soto 5.
TENNIS
Prosser at Wapato
Girls: Prosser 3-2. Singles: Katy Palma (W) d. Karina Acosta 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Zandy Garza (W) d. Maegan Inions 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Jamie Fassler-Rachel Blount (P) d. Ruby Colin-Ahide Duran 6-1, 6-1; Joanna Ramos-Valeria Covarrubias (P) d. Karina Flores-Bianca Gonzalez 6-3, 6-7(2-7), 12-10; Sofia Klingele-Gentri Grey (P) d. Daisy Martinez-Carolina Rodriguez 0-6, 7-6(7-3), 12-5.
Othello at Selah
Girls: Othello 4-1. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Mary Frances Ballow, 6-6 (7-2), 6-4; Macy Hampton (O) d. Ashlyn Hall, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Eva Hamill-Alana Hall, 6-0, 6-1; Daishawn Roylance-Janae Freeman (O) d. Brooke Goodpastor, 7-5, 6-2; Elise Dibble Tyler-Ann Darling (S) d. Crystal Torres-Jenny Walker, 6-1, 6-0.
Boys: Othello 3-2. Singles: Jared Kieser (S) d. Levi Garza, 6-0, 6-0; Tristan McDevitt (S) d. Asai Villarreal, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Collin Villarreal-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Trenton Murdock-Casey Beksinki, 6-3, 6-1; Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Bo Beecroft-Jacob Button, 7-5, 6-2; Sterling Roylance-Palani Barragan (O) d. Logan Leron-Gunner Tucker, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
