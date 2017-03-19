Guest columnist: Deployed technology in our daily lives — now, soon and future

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s local campus lies at the northern edge of Richland, just south of the Hanford site. The lab has been an important part of the Tri-Cities community since 1965 and consists of more than 4,300 scientists, engineers and other professionals. Launched as a research and development facility independent of Hanford site operations, the laboratory first focused on addressing fundamental science and engineering questions related to radioactive materials. However, the work soon expanded to a variety of other important science and technology questions critical for the nation’s interests.
PNNL staff work in broad areas of energy development and efficiency, national security, environmental health and remediation, and fundamental science to better understand our physical world.
PNNL’s scientific vision is to understand, predict and control the behavior of complex adaptive systems, with an emphasis on specific earth, energy and security systems that are central to the Department of Energy’s strategic objectives. To realize this vision and increase awareness of PNNL as a world-class scientific research institution, PNNL’s science and technology strategy centers on accomplishing national-level outcomes. Conducting research in these strategic areas often leads to new technologies and other inventions. PNNL works with commercial partners who transform these innovations into products and services for the marketplace.
PNNL has a significant impact on all of us in the Tri-Cities by supporting technology-based economic development, STEM education and specific community projects. However, are you aware of the marvels we use every day that arose from PNNL research and innovation? Come join us on March 24 to learn more about how PNNL has affected all our lives, and will continue to do so in the quest to discover and innovate.
The Columbia Basin Badger Club is a nonpartisan Tri-City organization that is dedicated to civil discourse on topics important to our region.
Ron Thomas is a technology commercialization manager at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and will be giving the presentation at the Badger Club meeting.
IF YOU GO
When: 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017
Where: Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland
Cost: $20 for Badger Club members, $25 for nonmembers and $30 on day of event
RSVP: Call 628-6011 or go to cbbc.clubexpress.com
Comments