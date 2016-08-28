Letter: What does Benton County’s Animal Control do?

Can someone explain what exactly it is that our tax dollars are paying Benton County “Animal Control” to do? Because I know what they won’t do ...
They will not rescue abandoned dogs left in 100-degree heat with no food or water if, rather than watch these animals suffer, you’ve given them food and water over a fence. They will tell you that because you took pity on these poor dogs, they won’t consider them abandoned and refuse to do anything.
They will not rescue animals left in a yard that is covered in garbage and the animals’ own feces, with flies eating the tips of their ears down to bloody lace.
And we have no choice but to call “Animal Control” when we see these tragedies — they have Benton County locked down. So again I ask, other than scraping the remains of road kill off our streets, what do they do?
Dana Armstrong, Richland
Comments