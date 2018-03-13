Letter: Question politicians who take NRA money

No one that I know wants to take away Americans’ guns.
However, what seems tenable and sensible is to stop the easy access of military-type firepower from falling into the wrong hands.
The NRA appears to get its fiendish way by throwing political donations at Congress. In the Feb. 21 New York Times, there’s a full page ad of senators and representatives who eagerly accept NRA rewards of cash to vote for the gun lobby’s agenda. And guess whose names are on the roll call?
Reps. Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Reichert and McMorris Rodgers — all four with goodly sums of cash beside their names. You have to wonder how these reps would feel were a Lakeland or a Columbine shooting happen in the state of Washington.
Taxpayers of Washington pay congressional representatives $174,000 and a free parking space at Reagan Airport, but the NRA here surely wants some returnon its investment.
Thank you Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for not appearing on this list. Wish we had a few more like the two of you.
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
