Letter: Empty seats a tragedy at symphony, ballet performances

We were privileged to attend performances of the Mid-Columbia Symphony and the Mid-Columbia Ballet this last month.
The symphony concert featured the winners of the Young Artists Competition — a 12-year-old pianist and a 12-year-old violinist. These young girls were not only exceptionally poised for their age, but their virtuosity was amazing. With eyes closed, you would assume you were listening to a seasoned musician. It was a spectacular concert, but on the downside, the auditorium was almost empty. What a tragedy!
The ballet program was a mixture of contemporary to the music of the 1920s and 1930s, a clever and humorous Little Red Riding Hood (the wolf was priceless), and a gorgeous finale featuring the second act of Swan Lake. There was something for everyone, but again, the auditorium was almost empty. For the thousands who attend the Nutcracker, you are missing another wonderful evening of ballet.
These are just two of many opportunities that are available. I hope more of you will take advantage of these events in the future.
Don and Carolyn Williams, Richland
