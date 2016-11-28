I am an educated woman, and I backed Trump. Here’s why.

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro? Pause

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

2:08 Fans speak out on Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers