Benton-Franklin Council of Governments: Planning for growth – 400,000 residents by 2040

Year after year, we continue to be one of the fasting growing regions in the Pacific Northwest. Our area is now home to more than 280,000 people. Commercial and industrial developments are in progress across all of our cities.
Our area will pass 400,000 total residents by 2040, projections from the Washington State Office of Financial Management estimate. That will require space for new homes, apartments, schools and employers. Our role at the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments is to facilitate and coordinate transportation planning-related activities, strategies and investments for the Tri-City metropolitan area, rural Benton and Franklin counties and to support the region’s economic growth.
2017 was a productive and rewarding year for our office, which included the adoption of Transition2040, our Long Range Metropolitan/Regional Transportation Plan. Transition2040 identifies the mobility needs of our region, providing a policy framework for the investment of anticipated federal, state and local funds. The primary goals of the plan are: safety and security; preservation; mobility and accessibility; freight movement and economic vitality; and community and environmental sustainability for our entire regional transportation system.
In June, BFCG was awarded the Excellence in Regional Transportation award from the National Association of Development Organizations for our Active Transportation Plan. Recently, our public engagement efforts were shared with thousands of attendees at the annual meeting for the Transportation Research Board, a division of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, D.C.
This upcoming year will include continued implementation of Transition2040, development of our Congestion Management Process and taking a look at our regional bicycle and pedestrian levels of service. Thanks to the Active Community Environment grant from the Washington State Departments of Transportation and Health, we will be host for a workshop this spring for Complete Streets. Staff will also research forecasting models this year, which will be an opportunity for our region to take a look at scenarios linking planned land use, growth and transportation planning.
On the Community and Economic Development side, BFCG works with our regional partners and membership to develop an annual update to the regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), which documents economic projections and conditions and prepares the region to expand capacity for economic development.
The CEDS Committee includes representatives from several jurisdictions within our membership — tourism, area lenders, small business, minority interests, workforce, higher education, labor, and the private sector. The CEDS includes strategies, projects and goals for the near and long-term future of the district.
Staff work with small and large cities, counties, ports and other economic development partners to coordinate activities throughout the year within the Economic Development District. As new efforts and economic development strategies are developed within the region, we work to support our membership and the community to help make them a reality.
The EDD administers revolving loan programs that may be able to provide financial resources to businesses, including start-ups, and often partners with lending institutions to provide larger loans. These loans help create jobs in the community and additional access to capital for many businesses. We are available to assist with alternative financing, with loans ranging from $2,500-$300,000, including a women and minority-owned small business microloan program.
Visit us on the web (www.BFCOG.us)
BFCG is designated as the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Economic Development District and Regional Transportation Planning Organization for Benton and Franklin Counties. Staff efforts are guided by representatives from our membership – Benton and Franklin counties, along with area cities, ports, public transit and state agencies – who work together to advance the agency’s core plans and programs.
