Freestone Environmental Services: Addressing environmental issues

This past year Freestone Environmental Services, Inc. continued its support for the safe, effective cleanup of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hanford Site. At the same time, we made substantial progress in our efforts to diversify our business base with non-Hanford contracts. Today, our footprint extends across the United States and into the oceans where we are helping clients address environmental issues that affect a global community.
Nationally, there is great need for environmental services that support human health and that preserve, protect and sustain habitat for wildlife and marine life. With our expertise and 20-year performance history, we are capitalizing on opportunities to address these needs. Our major clients include DOE and its Hanford contractors, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), other federal agencies and utilities.
Freestone is an environmental consulting firm that provides science-based support through regulatory planning and compliance, site investigation, waste management, natural resources and oceans management and ecological services. Our 50 scientists and engineers perform work from our headquarters in Richland and in Seattle; Honolulu; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oak Harbor, Ohio; Gloucester, Massachusetts; Silver Spring, Maryland; St. Petersburg, Florida; and the western Pacific Ocean.
Locally, Freestone supports several Hanford projects. We are helping prepare for cleanup and D&D of the “Canyon Facilities” once used for chemical separation of plutonium from uranium fuel rods. We are involved in Hanford tank farms soil investigations, corrective measures and closure planning, which defines the strategy for regulatory compliance related to waste removal and containment. We also provide environmental compliance and permitting support for infrastructure upgrades and facilities management. Our expertise in well site geology supports borings to characterize subsurface contamination, and installing wells used in groundwater monitoring and remediation systems. DOE again awarded Freestone a Small Business Innovative Research grant to develop a sensor for real-time measurement of hexavalent chromium contamination in groundwater. Hexavalent chromium is a toxic and carcinogenic contaminant at Hanford and other DOE facilities, and a concern at industrial sites world-wide.
Beyond Hanford, we are engaged in projects and programs for other agencies, utilities and industrial clients. We provide pollution prevention planning, environmental compliance program assessments and water resources development and management support. As a prime contractor to USACE, we provide a range of environmental services such as surveys of invasive species on Corps-managed lands.
Under prime contracts with NOAA, Freestone provides technical expertise and full program management. We deliver scientific, technical and consulting services to the National Ocean Service’s Office of Response and Restoration. For NOAA Fisheries, we assist in management, conservation and protection of living marine resources in the Greater Pacific Region, which includes task order projects in Guam and American Samoa. The work contributes to managing productive and sustainable commercial and subsistence fisheries.
Our plans in 2017 include bidding on some targeted contracts to achieve business growth. In these endeavors and as we grow, we will look to local resources. We will team with other technical firms including some Tri-Cities-based companies with whom we have mutually beneficial working relationships. We will draw on the excellent local workforce which offers trained, experienced professionals who can support our work. At the same time, we will invest in education. In 2016 we established a scholarship for Columbia Basin College students. Additionally, through our leadership and participation in the Tri-Cities Local Business Association, we will help to advance a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based economy. We see real potential in capitalizing on the STEM strengths that distinguish our business and our community and that can contribute to the growth and vitality of the Tri-Cities.
