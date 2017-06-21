$530,000 stolen, PNNL manager claims retaliation

A Pacific Northwest National Laboratory manager is accusing the contractor operating the Richland lab of retaliation after the manager refused to change a report that blamed lab management for a $530,000 theft of government money.
The Department of Energy national lab was tricked into making the substantial payment into a fraudulent bank account.
PNNL employee Aleta Busselman declined to make changes to a report looking at how the lab was fooled and ended up removed from her position, assigned to an office with no windows and given no job duties, said Busselman’s attorney, Jack Sheridan of Seattle.
She is at risk of losing employment Oct. 1.
Sheridan plans to file a complaint with the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General on Wednesday. The filing is a requirement under the Defense Authorization Act before pursuing a case in federal court.
She filed this complaint to ensure that PNNL management lives up to her belief that Battelle is an ethical company that works in the public interest, and to ensure that integrity trumps politics at PNNL.
“Her goal is to have the DOE IG order that she be reinstated and that her team be protected from further efforts to manipulate their findings,” Sheridan said.
“Ms. Busselman has invested 30 years in this company,” Sheridan said. “She loves her job and her company. She filed this complaint to ensure that PNNL management lives up to her belief that Battelle is an ethical company that works in the public interest, and to ensure that integrity trumps politics at PNNL.”
Busselman, as the lab’s enforcement coordinator, was responsible for a report prepared for DOE, called a root cause analysis, about the December 2016 theft.
Fowler General Construction of Richland holds a contract to build the Collaboration Center on PNNL’s campus and received periodic payments for the work..
On Nov. 8, 2016, PNNL received an email instructing officials to change the bank account for Fowler’s electronic payments. PNNL complied and issued the next Fowler payment of $530,000 to the new bank account on Dec. 16, 2016.
The next month Fowler’s controller called PNNL to say the company had not received a payment.
An investigation showed that the new bank account was not associated with Fowler, and the account had been emptied shortly after the payment was made.
Taxpayers spend almost $1 Billion per year to operate PNNL. In exchange, we expect operational integrity.
Battelle, which holds the DOE contract to manage and operate PNNL, is responsible for implementing effective procedures to combat fraud.
“Taxpayers spend almost $1 Billion per year to operate PNNL,” Sheridan said. “In exchange, we expect operational integrity.”
Busselman assigned a team of her staff members to analyze one part of the fraud, Battelle’s response to the request to change the bank account. The Office of the Inspector General and the Justice Department also investigated to determine how the information to make the change request was obtained by the thief.
The report Busselman’s staff prepared concluded that Business Systems Directorate management did not clearly set controls to detect fraud in its vendor program, instead relying on staff members to identify and respond to potential threats. It also listed shortcomings that were found.
PNNL management was not satisfied with the findings in the report completed in March, according to Sheridan. One high level manager told Busselman that the language in the report made management look bad and would not reflect well on PNNL.
Over several days in March Busselman attended meetings and exchanged emails with other PNNL management, trying to protect her staff from changing the report.
In one email she wrote, “I am not going to make this team sign a product they can’t stand behind.”
Then she left on a scheduled vacation, returning on April 10 to find that she had been removed from her position, according to Sheridan.
It defeats the purpose of a root cause analysis to let lay persons input into root cause findings, but when management seeks to change a root cause finding that points to management’s failures, it’s also a conflict of interest.
The root cause analysis report, as released in April, had been changed by management, according to Sheridan.
“It defeats the purpose of a root cause analysis to let lay persons input into root cause findings, but when management seeks to change a root cause finding that points to management’s failures, it’s also a conflict of interest,” Sheridan said.
The new root cause analysis no longer included certain statements, including one about the segregation of duties and another about a training process that did not include the practice of confirming vendor changes.
Busselman was initially told after she returned from vacation that a reorganization was underway and that there was a potential opportunity for her, according to Sheridan.
By May 1 it became evident that there was no opportunity, and she was told that she needed to find work at the lab by Oct. 1 or would lose employment, according to Sheridan.
“Ms. Busselman has been humiliated over and over again on a daily basis as her 30-year network of professional relationships at the laboratory ask her ‘What happened with our division director role?’” according to a legal document prepared by Sheridan.
Busselman has been encouraged to downgrade her manager status to specialist status to help her find a new position at the lab, according to Sheridan.
PNNL has had other problems with fraud since at least 2015, according to the legal document prepared by Sheridan.
Consumer electronics have been ordered using the name of the PNNL procurement director, and about 10 vendors have shipped consumer goods to parties not associated with PNNL, the document said.
Check back for more information, including any response from PNNL.
