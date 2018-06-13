Some of Hanford's deadliest waste is finally on the move

Nine years of preparation paid off this week as Hanford workers moved the first of the highly radioactive sludge out of the K West Reactor Basin not far from the Columbia River.
"The sludge is some of the most hazardous material at Hanford, so moving it away from the river to safe storage in a robust engineered facility in the center of the site significantly reduces risk," said Doug Shoop, manager of the Department of Energy Hanford Richland Operations Office.
The K West Basin is 400 yards from the Columbia River.
Late Tuesday afternoon CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. workers transferred the first batch of sludge out of underwater containers in the K West Basin into a storage container inside a shipping casks at an annex built nearby for the transfer.
"It went flawlessly — without a hitch," said Mark French, DOE project director at the Hanford nuclear reservation.
The work actually went better than expected, said Ray Geimer, vice president of K Basin operations for CH2M.
In the planned 13-minute-long transfer, Hanford officials had expected to remove 200 to 300 pounds of sludge from the basin. Instead, the transfer moved 650 pounds, he said.
The first of an estimated 18 to 24 filled containers, each 10 feet tall, is expected to be trucked the 12 miles to Hanford's T Plant in the center of the site the week after next.
The containers will be stored in below-ground cells until it can be prepared for disposal. The cells were once used as part of the process to remove plutonium from irradiated fuel at T Plant.
The sludge is highly radioactive because it contains particles of deteriorated irradiated fuel that was not processed to remove plutonium at the end of the Cold War.
Instead the fuel was stored in the water-filled cooling basins attached to the K West and K East reactors. Before the fuel was removed in 2004, it corroded underwater and fuel corrosion particles, metal fragments and dirt combined to form sludge.
About 950 cubic feet of sludge accumulated in the basins
After getting the sludge into underwater containers and the sludge from the K East Basin consolidated into the K West Basin, work began in 2009 to get the sludge moved to dry storage away from the river.
A mock up of the K West Basin pool and the sludge transfer annex were built inside Hanford's Maintenance and Storage Facility, or MASF.
Equipment designed for the sludge transfer was tested at MASF and workers were able to practice using the tools and the procedures repeatedly.
"When dealing with contaminated equipment and (radioactive) dose rates we wanted to get everything right," French said. "Now it's the real deal."
Legal deadlines for starting the transfer of sludge have been repeatedly reset. But the start of sludge transfer on Tuesday easily meets the current deadline set three years ago to start the transfer by September of this year.
The project was expected to cost $311 million, but is $20 million under budget, French said.
