More Videos

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 82

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Pause
Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 51

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 64

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 21

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference 119

PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 145

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 60

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules 495

Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules

Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl 76

Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl

Time lapse of demolition prep at Hanford Plutonium Reclamation Facility 107

Time lapse of demolition prep at Hanford Plutonium Reclamation Facility

The United States dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal on what it said was an ISIS cave complex in remote Afghanistan. The bomb — called the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast — can obliterate everything within a 1,000-yard radius. The New York Times
The United States dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal on what it said was an ISIS cave complex in remote Afghanistan. The bomb — called the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast — can obliterate everything within a 1,000-yard radius. The New York Times

Hanford

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was dropped on the Tri-Cities?

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

April 06, 2018 12:37 PM

Kennewick, WA

A nonprofit wants you to know what would happen if a nuclear bomb were dropped on the Tri-Cities.

It’s terrifying, as you would imagine.

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit Outrider hopes a graphic representation of how a nuclear explosion would devastate your hometown might inspire you to take action to end the threat of nuclear war.

It has created an online interactive nuclear bomb simulator.

Type in a location worldwide, choose a bomb and blast type and then watch the fireball.

Rings of heat, a shock wave and radiation follow, expanding across the map around ground zero.

The Tri-Cities is forever linked to nuclear weapons, after plutonium was produced at the Hanford nuclear reservation for the second bomb dropped on Japan during World War II.

The Fat Man bomb, loaded with Hanford plutonium was dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, and Hanford continued to produce plutonium for the U.S. weapons program through the Cold War.

B Reactor
The Tri-Cities history is linked to the atomic bomb, after B Reactor at the Hanford nuclear reservation, shown circa 1944-45, began operating as the world’s first production-scale reactor. It produced plutonium used in the bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan.
File AP

Three days earlier the first atomic bomb used in the war was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.

Fat Man is not one of the Outrider choices for the simulation, but you can see the affects on your hometown of the first bomb, Little Boy, loaded with uranium enriched at Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Little Boy was somewhat less powerful than Fat Man, with about 15 kilotons of force, compared to Fat Man’s approximate 20 kilotons of force.

Detonated over downtown Kennewick, Little Boy would kill 9,888 people and injure 28,528, according to Outrider’s simulation.

But since World War II, bombs have become far more powerful.

AP Was There Atomic Bomb
A mushroom cloud rises moments after the atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, Aug. 9, 1945. It carried plutonium produced at Hanford.
AP

The Tsar Bomba, the largest Soviet Union bomb detonated, had 50,000 kilotons of force.

If it were detonated in the air over Kennewick, it would kill 192,929 people and injure 46,735, according to the simulation.

The intense heat from the explosion would cause fatal third-degree burns and catch clothing on fire over a 4,362 square mile area, stretching almost from Sunnyside to Walla Walla.

The toll would be far greater in densely populated areas.

Detonated over New York City, the Tsar Bomba would kill almost 7.7 million people.

If you are concerned about the threat of a nuclear war with North Korea, Outrider has a simulation for that.

North Korean has an intercontinental ballistic missile with a 150 kiloton yield that could kill 35,779 people in the Tri-Cities, according to Outrider.

“Most people don’t think about nuclear weapons very much,” says the Outrider website. “But you can — and you should. Learn about the issue. Understand it. Discuss it with the people in your life.”

Then join a grassroots movement, contact your elected officials and vote, Outrider advises.

Find more information at outrider.org. For the simulator click on, “What Happens in a Bomb Blast?”

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 82

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Pause
Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 51

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 64

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 21

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference 119

PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 145

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 60

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules 495

Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules

Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl 76

Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl

Time lapse of demolition prep at Hanford Plutonium Reclamation Facility 107

Time lapse of demolition prep at Hanford Plutonium Reclamation Facility

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

View More Video